“I Believed This Would Protect Us and The People Around Us”

‘I want my story to be heard to save others from this happening to them!’

‘They said it would protect me, they said it would protect others, they said it could save us…’

This is Katrina Hermez. This is her life now. She was “promised protection” but now lives with this reality. Katrina wants YOU to share her story because she wants everyone to SEE the risks for themselves. I’m making sure her story is heard and not hidden. Thread 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6gcGJn6vqm — Rare 🚑🚨 (@theysayitsrare) February 2, 2022

A 28-year-old woman from the UK is asking for help after she was severely injured by her first dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Footage posted to Instagram shows entrepreneur and painter Katrina Hermez in a hospital bed suffering a seizure, just one of a litany of side effects following an mRNA injection last year.

According to Hermez, a previously self-described “really healthy 28-year-old girl,” she regrets being convinced to get the vaccine after suffering major side effects starting five days after her first injection on June 27, 2021.

“In June 27th 2021 I made the decision like millions of other people to have the Pf👁zer 💉 because I believed, (as don’t forget…we were told) this would protect us and the people around us. Now a proven lie,” she wrote in a caption accompanying her post, using emojis to bypass censors.

Hermez, who says she used to “run nearly everyday” before needing a wheelchair and assistance to walk, says she’s being neglected by medical professionals who fear attributing her illness to the jab.

“I’ve come to a point in this suffering where I don’t care what medical science you have read on Google, which book you’re going by, which doctor’s surgery has set this agenda, or which news channel you’ve watched… I am being neglected by medical professionals scared to lose their jobs,” she says adding, “I am v 💉 injured.”

Hermez’s symptoms run the gamut of Covid adverse reactions, including:

10 episodes of temporary paralysis that lasts hours to days on end.

Transient Amnesia

3 types of non epileptic seizures

Migraines

Cluster headaches

Joint pain

neuralgia

Pins and Needles

Burning pain all over body

Chest pains every other day

Noise sensitivity

Light sensitivity

Skin sensitivity

Severe confusion

Severe dizziness

Ringing in ears

Speech /stutter, slurred, repeating words

Palpitations

Dissociation

Blood in my ears

Black sores on mouth walls

Intermittent hearing loss

Blurry vision

Muscle Stiffness

Rashes

Extreme exhaustion

“This is not c-vid,” she writes. “This is not long c-vid This is a direct injury from the Pf👁zer 💉.”

“I’m frightened that as time passes, the symptoms will get worse,” she admits on a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Hermez says she wants her story to be shared in the face of overwhelming gaslighting pro-vaccine propaganda and censorship by the establishment.

“I want my story to be heard to save others from this happening to them! They said it would protect me, they said it would protect others, they said it could save us, they said we need at least one, then two, now three… how many more until we’re all grieving??” she writes.

Hermez says with the money raised she plans to seek help in the US from Dr. Mark Ghalili who specializes in regenerative treatment for neurological issues.

