by Alex Jones | FutureNews.News

February 3rd 2022, 2:36 pm

The architect of the Great Reset signals globalists’ intent to take advantage of worldwide calamity caused by failing power grid.

Alex Jones breaks down how the globalist founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, is drooling over the prospect of a power grid collapse that would trigger a Great Reset martial law takeover.

https://api.banned.video/embed/61fae72b88f81f3790d0ccfd

https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61fae72b88f81f3790d0ccfd

Alex Jones breaks down the globlist next plot

https://api.banned.video/embed/61f9b3bfb543e634b48e7ce7

Also watch: Klaus Schwab Agent In Control of Trudeau Canadian Lockdown