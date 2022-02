Kristi Leigh TV | Banned.Video

February 3rd 2022, 12:34 pm

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer says there’s plenty of evidence that President Biden has conflicts of interest with both China and Ukraine.

Shaffer says it’s imperative courageous representatives are brought in to call for a special counsel.

He also breaks down the significance of the Canadian Trucker Convoy inspiring change worldwide.

https://api.banned.video/embed/61fb380c0f26c03bdeec2cd3

—

