FEB 5 22
January 30, 2022 – “Australia’s NSW Police Served For Crimes Against Humanity”
https://odysee.com/@EndYourSlavery:8/Australia's-NSW-Police-Served-For-Crimes-Against-Humanity:0
Corona Investigative Committee: Their Grand Jury Trial Starts February 5, 2022
The legal method being used is for serious crimes, used to present the proof available to 12 jurors to prove the offender has committed the crime. We’ll deliver the evidence together with both expert accounts, and witness accounts of victims of vaccination damage. Then we’ll ask jurors if this is enough to bring charges. What’s important is that this will have global reach, and we’ll see that the whole thing we’ve been suffering for 2 years across the globe has been happening in the same way. And those who’ve suffered vaccine damage will see that the global reach is not coincidental.
The objective is to use a judicial procedure that is well known, which will show individual aspects not as itemized parts but as an overall picture as a way to bring charges. The important thing is to convince the world population that they have not only a right but an obligation to resist, as it is a matter of life and death. Hopefully this will activate people. There will be a vote at the end of the proceedings to ask people how they see things. People must take responsibility. This is only the first step.
