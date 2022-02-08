written by J.C McCallum February 7, 2022

s

It begins….The move signaled by the City Council is now happening.

They created their false justification and now they are acting on it. Like all fascist dictatorships, they will claim they are doing this for the people, for safety and security. But we know what this is.

The most important act of defiance against tyranny in the Western World was this convoy. Our hemisphere’s Honk Kong protests. And the powerful just can’t have that, can they? Nor can the Marxists, the totalitarians — the various parts of the Leftist coalition. This is THEIR crackdown.

“Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a local state of emergency Sunday night to allow the city to take extraordinary measures to remove the truckers and their supporters,” reports Rebel News.

It begins with supplies.

We are hearing reports of truckers having fuel taken from police and arrests possibly being made. We are on scene to confirm. Stay tuned for more updates. So far I have personally seen no arrests. #TruckersForFreedom https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/i1G2NrTQNF — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 6, 2022

The information was hard to come by most of the evening but it’s starting to flow as midnight approaches.

Breaking : Ottawa Police dismantling Convoy protestors logistics camp on Conventry Road pic.twitter.com/j9nnwTBanJ — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) February 7, 2022

There is a long row of tow trucks at the ready to remove transport trucks

I see 30 police officers dismantling the logistics camp pic.twitter.com/LXWPv7tFcg — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) February 7, 2022

Witnesses say before the police raid they saw a drone fly overhead surveilling them. Then dozens of officers came over the snow banks and surrounded them. Protestors prayed for police pic.twitter.com/1Ie7tFxFmY — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) February 7, 2022

Some truck convoy protestors seem stunned at this display of force, presence of carbine rifles. I will say I did not see police lay hands on anyone. No arrests here- just fuel seizure pic.twitter.com/4robjohvir — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) February 7, 2022

Some Truck Convoy protestors express their anger directly at police for this raid. pic.twitter.com/H8Fsfs4X93 — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) February 7, 2022

And yes, arrests.

David is an Ottawa-area lawyer who has worked on lockdown cases.



If he says he's getting calls from people in custody, it's clear the massive sweep against Trudeau's opposition has begun. https://t.co/FUHVAetxTX — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 7, 2022

I had the opportunity to speak with a man delivering fuel to the truckers. He gave me a rundown on his interaction with the police.



For more convoy coverage head to https://t.co/XQqZr4vN0X#TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/r6B6r9oQ5W — Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) February 7, 2022

Can’t confirm if this is true or not. I personally have still not seen any arrests made here in Ottawa. This man claims he saw people involved with the truckers convoy being put into the back of a police car. #TruckersConvoy2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/a2SGPwdYRy — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 7, 2022

More from The Pulse.

“Ripping everything apart.”

More from Rebel News. This man delivers fuel to the convoy so the truckers can keep heat and so on. The cops gave him the story:

“Arrested for mischief” or “aiding and abetting.”

Last night the truckers brought out bounce houses for the children



Tonight the government has ordered confiscation of fuel supplies in the dead of winter — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 7, 2022

This is only the beginning.

(This is an ongoing story and post may be updated.)