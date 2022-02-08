written by J.C McCallum February 7, 2022
It begins….The move signaled by the City Council is now happening.
They created their false justification and now they are acting on it. Like all fascist dictatorships, they will claim they are doing this for the people, for safety and security. But we know what this is.
The most important act of defiance against tyranny in the Western World was this convoy. Our hemisphere’s Honk Kong protests. And the powerful just can’t have that, can they? Nor can the Marxists, the totalitarians — the various parts of the Leftist coalition. This is THEIR crackdown.
“Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a local state of emergency Sunday night to allow the city to take extraordinary measures to remove the truckers and their supporters,” reports Rebel News.
It begins with supplies.
The information was hard to come by most of the evening but it’s starting to flow as midnight approaches.
And yes, arrests.
More from The Pulse.
“Ripping everything apart.”
More from Rebel News. This man delivers fuel to the convoy so the truckers can keep heat and so on. The cops gave him the story:
“Arrested for mischief” or “aiding and abetting.”
This is only the beginning.
(This is an ongoing story and post may be updated.)