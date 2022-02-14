Rebel News

The dramatic about-face from Ford comes as thousands of truckers across Canada have engaged in peaceful protests, including blocking the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

By Ezra Levant

February 10, 2022

Doug Ford, the embattled Ontario premier, telephoned supporters on Thursday letting them know that on Friday he will announce that he is abandoning the province’s vaccine passport scheme, and that he will provide more details on Monday.

One supporter recorded the call which was provided to Rebel News.

Ford starts his call by saying he had received “about 250 [messages] as of lunch today” asking him to scrap the passport.

“We’re pulling these passports. We’re going to get back to normal. I can’t get you the exact date, but it’s going to be very soon. I’ll be speaking over the next few days. Friday I’m going to put out a statement. Monday I’ll be giving some dates. And we’re going to move forward.”

The dramatic about-face from Ford comes as thousands of truckers across Canada have engaged in peaceful protests, including blocking the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

Removing vaccine mandates and passports is a key demand of truckers. Public opinion has shifted dramatically during the past two weeks, with most Canadians now saying it’s time to end the lockdowns.

For more news on the trucker convoys, please visit http://www.ConvoyReports.com