Feb 14, 2022 Strange Sounds

That was the one conspiracy theory I didn’t believe was correct! But it turns out the connection between COVID-19 and EMF radiation may be true.

In a new paper published end of October 2021, scientists show evidences for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G…

They conclude that “wireless communications radiation (WCR) has become a ubiquitous environmental stressor that has contributed to adverse health outcomes of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and increased the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They recommend that all people, particularly those suffering from SARS-CoV-2 infection, reduce their exposure to WCR as much as reasonably achievable until further research better clarifies the systemic health effects associated with chronic WCR exposure.”

Here’s the abstract of the scientific research:

“Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public health policy has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus and its effects on human health while environmental factors have been largely ignored.

“In considering the epidemiological triad (agent-host-environment) applicable to all disease, we investigated a possible environmental factor in the COVID-19 pandemic: ambient radiofrequency radiation from wireless communication systems including microwaves and millimeter waves.

“SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, surfaced in Wuhan, China shortly after the implementation of city-wide (fifth generation [5G] of wireless communications radiation [WCR]), and rapidly spread globally, initially demonstrating a statistical correlation to international communities with recently established 5G networks.

“In this study, we examined the peer-reviewed scientific literature on the detrimental bioeffects of WCR and identified several mechanisms by which WCR may have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a toxic environmental cofactor.

“By crossing boundaries between the disciplines of biophysics and pathophysiology, we present evidence that WCR may:

cause morphologic changes in erythrocytes including echinocyte and rouleaux formation that can contribute to hypercoagulation; impair microcirculation and reduce erythrocyte and hemoglobin levels exacerbating hypoxia; amplify immune system dysfunction, including immunosuppression, autoimmunity, and hyperinflammation; increase cellular oxidative stress and the production of free radicals resulting in vascular injury and organ damage; increase intracellular Ca2+ essential for viral entry, replication, and release, in addition to promoting pro-inflammatory pathways; worsen heart arrhythmias and cardiac disorders.

