Canada, Economy, Food, Health, Martial Law, Money, NWO, Transport, Vaccines Orwellian Canada — Freedom Trucker Already Can't Use His Debit Card Date: February 17, 2022Author: lance goodall 0 Comments Share Video Link It figures. The government acts like terrorists and accuses peaceful citizens of being terrorists. What a bunch of sad cowards. They are violating the laws of God. When mans laws go against Gods laws it is your duty to resist