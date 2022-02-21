What’s so special about Ukraine… just follow the money

How the nation of Ukraine ranks:

1st) in Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores;

2nd) place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves;

2nd) place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons, or 12% of the world’s reserves);

2nd) largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons);

2nd) place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves;

3rd) place in Europe (13th place in the world) in shale gas reserves (22 trillion cubic meters)4th in the world by the total value of natural resources;

7th) place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons)

Ukraine is an agricultural country:

1st) in Europe in terms of arable land area;

3rd) place in the world by the area of black soil (25% of world’s volume);

1st) place in the world in exports of sunflower and sunflower oil;

2nd) place in the world in barley production and 4th place in barley exports;

3rd) largest producer and 4th largest exporter of corn in the world;

4th) largest producer of potatoes in the world;

5th) largest rye producer in the world;

5th) place in the world in bee production (75,000 tons);

8th) place in the world in wheat exports;

9th) place in the world in the production of chicken eggs;

16th) place in the world in cheese exports.

Ukraine can meet the food needs of 600 million people.

Ukraine is an industrialized country:

1st) in Europe in ammonia production;

2-е) Europe’s and 4th largest natural gas pipeline system in the world (142.5 bln cubic meters of gas throughput capacity in the EU);

3rd) largest in Europe and 8th largest in the world in terms of installed capacity of nuclear power plants;

3rd) place in Europe and 11th in the world in terms of rail network length (21,700 km);

3rd) place in the world (after the U.S. and France) in production of locators and locating equipment;

3rd) largest iron exporter in the world

4th) largest exporter of turbines for nuclear power plants in the world;

4th) world’s largest manufacturer of rocket launchers;

4th) place in the world in clay exports

4th) place in the world in titanium exports

8th) place in the world in exports of ores and concentrates;

9th) place in the world in exports of defence industry products;

10th) largest steel producer in the world (32.4 million tons).