What’s so special about Ukraine… just follow the money
How the nation of Ukraine ranks:
1st) in Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores;
2nd) place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves;
2nd) place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons, or 12% of the world’s reserves);
2nd) largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons);
2nd) place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves;
3rd) place in Europe (13th place in the world) in shale gas reserves (22 trillion cubic meters)4th in the world by the total value of natural resources;
7th) place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons)
Ukraine is an agricultural country:
1st) in Europe in terms of arable land area;
3rd) place in the world by the area of black soil (25% of world’s volume);
1st) place in the world in exports of sunflower and sunflower oil;
2nd) place in the world in barley production and 4th place in barley exports;
3rd) largest producer and 4th largest exporter of corn in the world;
4th) largest producer of potatoes in the world;
5th) largest rye producer in the world;
5th) place in the world in bee production (75,000 tons);
8th) place in the world in wheat exports;
9th) place in the world in the production of chicken eggs;
16th) place in the world in cheese exports.
Ukraine can meet the food needs of 600 million people.
Ukraine is an industrialized country:
1st) in Europe in ammonia production;
2-е) Europe’s and 4th largest natural gas pipeline system in the world (142.5 bln cubic meters of gas throughput capacity in the EU);
3rd) largest in Europe and 8th largest in the world in terms of installed capacity of nuclear power plants;
3rd) place in Europe and 11th in the world in terms of rail network length (21,700 km);
3rd) place in the world (after the U.S. and France) in production of locators and locating equipment;
3rd) largest iron exporter in the world
4th) largest exporter of turbines for nuclear power plants in the world;
4th) world’s largest manufacturer of rocket launchers;
4th) place in the world in clay exports
4th) place in the world in titanium exports
8th) place in the world in exports of ores and concentrates;
9th) place in the world in exports of defence industry products;
10th) largest steel producer in the world (32.4 million tons).