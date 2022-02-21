Interview with Dr David Martin

There’s an unconfirmed rumor that the Trudeau Foundation owns, through both direct ownership of shares and indirect ownership through shell companies, a 40% stake of the British Columbia-based Acuitas Therapeutics.

Acuitas is the biotech firm contracting with Pfizer BioNTech and with Moderna to provide the Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System in the death shot that encapsulates the mRNA and allows it to sneak past your innate immune system and to fool your body into manufacturing the spike proteins that give you Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS), etc.

Trudeau’s purchase, via the Canadian government of 400 million doses of the vaxx is ten times more doses than there are Canadian people. And I believe that the plan is to buy at least another 600 million doses!

f it’s true, that Trudeau controls 40% of Acuitas shares, then the Canadian prime minister is engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud Canadians, using their own tax dollars to kill them off and to enrich himself; becoming a billionaire while he genocides his own people.

One wonders if Trudeau’s “state of emergency” would limit an investigation into his financial gains from Acuitas and other pharma stocks through the Trudeau Foundation?

Dr Robert Malone, Edward Dowd and others have publicly referred to this Trudeau Foundation rumor but David Martin explains here that Acuitas isn’t even allowed to be licensing this technology.

He says Acuitas a few years ago was just one disgruntled guy being sued by his former partners at Arbutus BioPharm over a trade secret and the misappropriation of licenses – but yet, Acuitas went ahead and entered into deals with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

David says, “There’s a whole lot of things about this that are wrong but the long and short of it is, regardless of how this soap opera plays out…the point doesn’t change: Trudeau is presiding over an illegal monopoly. He is allowing two competitors to price-fix an extortion on the world and that’s an illegal thing to do, no matter who owns what.”

This is the most jaw-dropping, truth bomb-laden David Martin interview I’ve ever seen, by Australian independent journalist, Maria Zeee.

The Canadian government is using the truckers’ protest to invoke emergency laws to seize bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, which is exactly the “new normal” that the vaccine passport and the Great Reset are truly all about.

He gets into what he believes is next, which is a massive electronic and communications shutdown from an EMP weapon wielded from a hypersonic drone.

There’s a lot more here, all of it very mind-blowing.