by Zero Hedge February 22nd 2022, 3:14 pm

Biden likely planning to implement a Trudeau-style crackdown of peaceful anti-mandate protesters leading up to State of the Union address.

The Washington DC National Guard is ratcheting up preparations “for forthcoming Trucker protest” set to begin on Tuesday, as a new group of roughly 1,000 truckers dubbed “The People’s Convoy” makes its way to the nation’s capital in protest of Covid-19 mandates.

According to a notice obtained by Breitbart News, the DC National Guard Land Component Command will be “encamped” starting today – which, according to on source, is synonymous with to “occupy an area.”

According to the notice, the National Guard will encamp through Monday, March 7. The notice stated that soldiers were already on standby to support the State of the Union address, which is scheduled for March 1. A separate notice stated that the encampment could last longer than March 7, and would be in support of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). -Breitbart

Fox News‘ Brad Pergram reported earlier Tuesday that the National Guard is now “scrambling to secure heavy tow trucks to haul away semis which may try to block roads.”

From colleague Gillian Turner. Police around DC area have told Nat'l Guard that the trucker convoy intends to shut down the Beltway and major roads leading in and out of DC. The Nat'l Guard is scrambling to secure heavy tow trucks to haul away semis which may try to block roads — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 22, 2022

A new trucker protest dubbed ‘The People’s Convoy’ is departing from Barstow, California on Wednesday en route to Washington, D.C. There are around 1,000 people planning to participate and they expect to pick up more along the way to the nation’s capital (via the Daily Mail)

Pergram earlier cited Rep. Beyer (D-VA) suggesting that a convoy in DC would be a “disaster and very unwelcome,” (by Democrats?) adding “I don’t know anybody who lives in metropolitan Washington who would want to be part of something like this.”

1) Dem VA Rep Beyer on if a trucker convoy attempts to encircle the Capital Beltway: I think (it) would be a disaster and very unwelcome..I don’t know anybody who lives in metropolitan Washington who would want to be part of something like this. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 22, 2022

On Friday, the US Capitol Police (USCP) issued a press release that said they’re “closely coordinating” with entities which include the DC National Guard ahead of the expected convoy.

The press release said:

‘Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys a rriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union. As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity. The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard.’ – The United States Capitol Police —–UPDATE—– Here is additional information to address numerous inquiries we have received this evening: ‘The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union. The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made.’ – The United States Capitol Police

No word on how many protesters USCP plans on shooting.

https://api.banned.video/embed/621456931e8de91a11be9fda

