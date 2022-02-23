This episode was recorded on February 19th, 2022.

Rex Murphy joins Dr. Peterson to discuss the most recent actions of Trudeau’s Government, including the arresting of protestors, the freezing of the bank accounts of Canadians suspected of participating in the protests, and the long-term consequences of these extreme measures. Rex is a Canadian commentator and author who deals primarily with Canadian political and social matters.

He is best known for working on and for CBC Here and Now, CBC Radio 1’s Cross Country Checkup, writing for The Globe and Mail, and writing for The National Post. He is a well-recognized and loved figure.

View Rex’s most recent article on the matter: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/rex-…