February 23rd 2022, 5:37 pm

Canadian Prime Minister finally backs down 10 days after invoking de facto martial law

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the Emergencies Act on Wednesday, 10 days after imposing the unprecedented order to crush the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

“Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau said during a press conference.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act after 10 days, saying he is 'confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe.'#cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/Izm992SF1n — Stephanie Ha (@stephanie_ha) February 23, 2022

He compared the unvaccinated to the virus. He said they were intolerable. He said they needed to be punished. He called them Nazis. He called them racists and sexists. He spread hatred. And he was consumed by hatred himself. https://t.co/wScKHZ4TbT — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 23, 2022

“We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are sufficient to keep people safe,” he added.

This comes two days after the House of Commons passed a motion on Monday confirming “time-limited” emergency powers to Trudeau’s government to break up the Freedom Convoy protesting his oppressive COVID mandates.

Trudeau’s about-face also comes after American, European, and even Chinese politicians hammered him over his invocation of the tyrannical emergency powers.

His draconian actions also sparked widespread ridicule on social media, comparing him to his “father” Fidel Castro and Adolf Hitler.

The polls must have been pretty damning for Trudeau to humiliate himself in this way. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 23, 2022

To every Canadian, international ally, lawyer, journalist, politician, observer who pushed back against Justin Trudeau's power grab:



Thank you. — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) February 23, 2022

Watch the Trudeau’s conference:

Freedom Fighters Forced Trudeau to Revoke The Emergency Powers Act