Canadian Prime Minister finally backs down 10 days after invoking de facto martial law
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the Emergencies Act on Wednesday, 10 days after imposing the unprecedented order to crush the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.
“Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau said during a press conference.
“We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are sufficient to keep people safe,” he added.
This comes two days after the House of Commons passed a motion on Monday confirming “time-limited” emergency powers to Trudeau’s government to break up the Freedom Convoy protesting his oppressive COVID mandates.
Trudeau’s about-face also comes after American, European, and even Chinese politicians hammered him over his invocation of the tyrannical emergency powers.
His draconian actions also sparked widespread ridicule on social media, comparing him to his “father” Fidel Castro and Adolf Hitler.
Watch the Trudeau’s conference:
https://api.banned.video/embed/6216adb06902e71f784e2e8a
Freedom Fighters Forced Trudeau to Revoke The Emergency Powers Act