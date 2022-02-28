One must wonder if the West is intentionally trying to create a full-scale European war. “Putin is furious, he thought that the whole war would be easy and everything would be done in 1-4 days,” tweeted Riho Terras, who is also the former defense chief of NATO member Estonia. They are also claiming that Putin has yet to take any major city. But from the outset, Putin’s government has made it very clear that, unlike the United States, it has no plans on occupying Ukraine. The only question for Putin is to absorb Donetsk and the Luhansk People’s Republics into Russia or to leave them as independent republics.

Pentagon sources say Putin has invaded with only 30% of his troops that were on the border. If he truly wanted to crush Ukraine would send them all in.

The Western Press appears to be pretending that Putin is losing the war when in fact his invasion force is NOT overwhelming. If Putin was really losing, he would send in the entire force for he would NEVER publicly allow Ukraine to defeat Russia. Let’s get real here. Stop the total BS. The danger here is that Germany just may have expanded the war to all of Europe as the US was breaking its neutrality shipping arms secretly to Britain on passage ships – i.e. Lusitania. The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz just announced Saturday that Germany will provide anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. In matters of war, that now justifies Russia declaring war on Germany since this is now a formal declaration against Russia by Germany.

They have also avoided mentioning the Minsk Agreement which was supposed to have been brokered by France and Germany since 2014. They are only reporting Western propaganda and not the truth about anything. So far Putin has invaded Ukraine with less than half of his forces. What they are twisting in their reporting is that Putin may not be trying to conquer Ukraine – just to demilitarize as he said. If that is the case, then other than eliminating the government in Kyiv, he does not need to take all the cities. By reporting that Putin is losing, it seems more than they are egging him on to outright destroy Ukraine and occupy it.

The open question remains, was Zelensky misled by the West? Back in early December, the Biden pledged military support to Ukraine in event of a Russian invasion. Did Biden deliberately promise military support so that Zelensky would not yield on the Minsk Agreement and allow the Donetsk and the Luhansk to be independent republics?

Ukraine also accounts for nearly 30% of global wheat exports and 20% of corn exports. This is not being taken into consideration going forward. The rumor circulating around is that the EU wanted this war to justify cutting off the gas from Russia and to force the Green Agenda to end Fossil Fuels. This appears to be escalating into April near-term and may not reach a major expansion until 2023 when we also have a Yearly Panic Cycle in Gold.

The future does not look so calm. The United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block “selected’ Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose ”restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. They are not removing Russia entirely from SWIFT, but all they are now doing is inviting China and Russia to ban together. It has appeared ever since Hillary fabricated the Russian/Trump Conspiracy, the press has done nothing but demonizes Russia and 75% of Democrats view Russia as the enemy. That is very dangerous for justifying war.

