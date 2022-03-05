WORLD NEWSDESK 03 MARCH 2022 HITS: 68283

Russia Returns to Gold Standard – Government to Remove VAT (Tax) on Bullion. This bill will be submitted to the State Duma on March 4. . . .

Hal Turner Editorial Remarks

Moreover, the US Dollar and the EURO are affected so badly, neither currency is likely to survive.

Nobody around the world will favor a US dollar, backed by nothing, from a nation at least $30 TRILLION in debt, versus a gold-backed Ruble.

Russia just completely SMASHED the United States and the EUROZONE.

Think I’m kidding? Think again.

When Muammar Qaddafi in Libya planned on a Gold-backed currency for all of Africa, the West went into Libya and overthrew him.

When Saddam Hussein in Iraq announced he would start selling oil in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, two months later was Iraq War 2 – and they hung him!

The U.S. Dollar being the sole reserve currency for this planet is why wars get waged, and now Russia has completely, totally smashed it.

You watch. The U.S. that has been saying “no nuclear war” and even Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying yesterday “All this talk of nuclear war is dangerous, stop it” is going to change almost overnight. The US is now in an existential crisis. Our currency has just been utterly smashed by Russia’s decision to back the Ruble with Gold.

Watch the rhetoric about Russia from this moment on. You will notice it is ratcheted-up to vilification like you’ve never seen before. Why, they’ll probably start accusing Russian troops of throwing babies out of incubators in Ukraine hospitals (like they accused Iraq) in order to justify going to war with Russia.

In my personal opinion, war with Russia is now a foregone conclusion. The US and Europe have no choice. If the Dollar and the EURO are to survive, Russia must be killed.

I hope you prepped. Food, water, medicine, etc.

Now get right with God. I mean it. The s*** is about to hit the fan so badly, we’ll be lucky to live through it.

UPDATE 8:45 AM EST FRIDAY MARCH 4 — Two days ago on March 2, 2022, I recall seeing a SINGLE off-the-beaten-path notification which read simply “the EU has forbidden sale and import of EU banknotes into Russia.”

I remember thinking this was odd. How can anyone restrict the movement of cash and why would they? Now, we know.

Clearly the European Union (EU) got word that Russia was going to back their currency with Gold and the EU wanted to make sure no one in Europe could sell or even bring their cash EUROS into Russia to dump them for gold-backed currency!

The EU knew this was coming . . . or at least they strongly feared it.

So now, people in Europe are hamstrung; they cannot use THEIR OWN MONEY to buy some other type of money without first converting that money to someone else’s money that isn’t restricted from going into Russia. Jump through hoops to use your own cash.

These Bankers ARE tyrants. Outright vicious tyrants.