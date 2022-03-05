‘Four friends battle for 20 minutes to try to resuscitate him’ in Koh Samui villa on ‘boys’ holiday’ to Thailand

The Australian spinner, 52, died while on a ‘boys’ holiday’ in Koh Samui, Thailand earlier today

Friends staying with Warne found him unresponsive in bed and battled to save his life with CPR for 20 minutes

His manager, separately confirming his death, saying that the father-of-three could not be revived

MailOnline understands he was chatting to fans in the airport in Thailand with a group of friends yesterday

This morning he tweeted his sadness at the death of Rod Marsh – and appears to have died shortly afterwards

Cricketer took more than 700 test wickets and is widely considered the greatest spinner in history of game

He was married to wife Simone for ten years and the couple had three children: Jackson, Summer and Brooke

After a relationship with Liz Hurley and dalliances with models, he had been single and using Tinder recently

Australian batsman David Warner shared a picture of Warne and Marsh in a tribute to both men, who lost their lives today

Shane Warne died suddenly from a ‘massive heart attack’ at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand – after four friends staying with him battled to save his life for 20 minutes, police have said.

The Australian megastar cricketer turned pundit and businessman, and the greatest leg spinner in history, was found unconscious in a villa in the resort of Koh Samui earlier today.

Thai police said that Warne was staying in the villa with four friends, and when one of the group tried to wake Shane for food at around 5pm local time today he was found to be unresponsive.

It’s believed Warne’s manager Andrew Neophitou performed CPR on the cricket great for around 20 minutes to try and save his life before an ambulance arrived.

He was then taken to the Thai International Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking this evening by phone, Police Senior Sergeant Major Suporn Hemruangsree said: ‘Police received a report about somebody who died at the Thai International Hospital so we went and asked the hotel, and found out that the deceased was with four other friends and died in the room.

‘In the villa, the people were sleeping in separate rooms. They were sleeping from afternoon to evening, until about 5pm.

‘At 5pm somebody came to call out this person for dinner but the deceased did not respond so they called three other friends to perform CPR for 20 minutes. They waited for the ambulance to come.

‘The doctor announced the death of the person at 6:53pm. Police went and checked the room and there was no sign of intrusion or possessions being searched through. The body was sent for an autopsy at Koh Samui Hospital.’

Warne’s manager separately confirmed his death, saying that the father-of-three could not be revived.

Warne’s death was announced just 12 hours after he tweeted his shock and grief at the death of Australia’s great wicket keeper Rodney Marsh, who also died this morning following a cardiac arrest.

His death left the world of sport in shock and Australians mourning two of their greatest sporting icons, with Viv Richards, Ian Botham, Adam Gilchrist, Steve Smith and David Warner leading the tributes to his ‘rock n roll’ cricket and lifestyle. Michael Vaughan said his friend was a ‘normal guy who could do incredible things’ on the pitch.

‘It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday March 4,’ a statement from the management company read.

The statement added: ‘Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.’

Australian test captain Pat Cummins described him as ‘king’ while former prime minister Kevin Rudd labelled Warne a ‘living legend’ and ‘larger than life’ personality.

MailOnline understands Warne landed in Thailand yesterday and was seen looking happy while chatting with fans at the airport and looked like he was on a boys’ break.

He is believed to have died at the luxury Samujana Villas resort in Koh Samui.

Some 24 hours ago, on his first night, he shared an image of its infinity pool. He tweeted for the last time around 11 hours later following Rod Marsh’s death, his own cricketing hero from the great Australian team of the 1970s.

Warne became a global star in 1993 by bowling out Mike Gatting with the so-called ‘Ball of the Century’ – his first ball in Ashes cricket. He went on to get 708 test wickets, tormenting teams all over the world, especially Australia’s great rival England.

Thai police said that Warne was staying in the villa with four friends, but when one of the group tried to wake Shane for food at around 5pm, but he was unresponsive. The group then tried desperately for 20 minutes to perform CPR, but Warne could not be revived

Rolling Stones frontman, rock’n’roll legend and cricket tragic Mick Jagger paid a special tribute to Warne

