Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced he will BAN all exports of products and raw materials from Russia until December 31.
No one gets anything . . .
Initial assessments say this includes all of their oil, gas, grain, metals, and a slew of important commodities.
MORE:
Putin signs a decree restricting imports and exports of products and raw materials to “ensure the security of the Russian Federation,” RIA reports. The list will be determined by the government.
(HT REMARK: Europe and the US are screwed.)
Developing . . . .