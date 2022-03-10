WORLD HAL TURNER 08 MARCH 2022 HITS: 38226

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced he will BAN all exports of products and raw materials from Russia until December 31.

No one gets anything . . .

Initial assessments say this includes all of their oil, gas, grain, metals, and a slew of important commodities.

MORE:

Putin signs a decree restricting imports and exports of products and raw materials to “ensure the security of the Russian Federation,” RIA reports. The list will be determined by the government.

(HT REMARK: Europe and the US are screwed.)

Developing . . . .