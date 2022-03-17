written by J.C McCallum March 16, 2022

BREAKING: US to transfer Soviet-era anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine; Zelensky begs Congress to create NO FLY ZONE over Ukraine

Reports are this morning that the US is set to transfer Soviet-era mobile anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine from NATO allies:

 
So Biden won’t transfer Russian jets but he’ll transfer Russian anti-aircraft systems? I don’t get it. They both shoot down aircraft and I’m sure Putin won’t like this anymore than transferring Russian jets.

Right now as I post this, President Zelensky is begging our Congress to help in many ways, but primarily to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine:


In related war news, it’s being reported now that Russian forced shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv:

I haven’t seen the graphic footage and honestly I don’t want to. But assuming it’s true, it sounds like a heinous war crime.

