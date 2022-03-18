“A DECEPTION made of SUGAR”

-extracts by Arthur Eedle. (Sept 1994).

Twenty years ago this month the Lord gave me one of the strangest

visions I have ever received, and on reflection I still believe it to be

one of the most important, revealing the subtlety of the enemy’s

intrusion into the end-time works of God. The vision became the

subject of our very first edition of The Prophetic Telegraph, which

we published on 27th June 1986. In view of the way things have

gone in the western world in the last twenty years, we now believe

that it is timely to review this vision in the light of developments. The

Lord said that in the last days He would send “strong delusion” to

those “who received not the love of the truth.” This was the basis of

the vision, which may now be set down once again for analysis.

The Crown Agents in London had appointed me to teach in the King

George V School, Hong Kong…. I was told there were more

millionaires per square mile in Hong Kong than anywhere else in

the world, and after being there for some time, I could well believe

it. Looking back I now believe that what happened next was related

to the Hong Kong way of life, as it was going to influence the newly

forming charismatic churches in the west. Except that the luxury

relates mainly to the spiritual realm rather than the material realm.

As I sat looking at this amazing scene I began to see something

else, and because of its strangeness my mind was alerted

immediately to the fact that God was conveying truth in visionary

form. I saw a duck, and I knew that it had been made of icing sugar

because a hand was smoothing down the surface with a knife. When

all was complete, the strange thing padded along on its webbed feet

as though alive, and settled down on a flat surface somewhere. But

if this was strange, the next part of the vision took me even more by

surprise, because I saw dozens of people arriving at the duck, and it

was only then that I realised how large it was. It must have been all

of forty feet tall! The people were excited about the coming of the

duck, and some of those who were braver than the rest even went up

to it and touched it. One of them licked his fingers and the taste was

sweet. Breaking a fragment from the surface he ate it, and jumped for

joy.

Others gained confidence and followed his example until they

were all delerious with excitement. I saw them singing, dancing,

throwing up their hands in the air, and embracing each other. The

festive atmosphere was its own advertisement.

People arrived in droves, pushing and shoving, and climbing over the duck with the aid

of ladders in an effort to obtain a handful of icing sugar and join in the fun.

This continued for some time until one man gave a very loud shout,

which brought everything to a halt. They saw him pointing to a hole

that had appeared in the icing sugar. It was therefore not solid as

they had originally thought. No one had imagined the sugar icing

might give out sooner or later. After this, caution was exercised in

the eating. Everyone agreed to ration what was left. But they found

to their joy that even the smallest taste produced the same effects

as a handful, and they wished they had learned this lesson earlier.

In the process of time many more holes appeared. Some tried

looking inside the duck, but all was pitch dark. Nothing could be

seen. Gradually the duck became wafer thin. All of a sudden the

crash came as the remainder of the duck disintegrated in a cloud of

very fine dust. The crowd became silent, waiting and watching.

It took a while for the dust to settle, and then I had a shock. Inside

the duck there was a terrible black beast about forty feet long, in

shape like a scorpion with bulbous green eyes. It also had wings

similar to those of a dragonfly. I fully expected the crowd to disperse

at great speed, but instead they became delirious with excitement

once again, and accepted the beast as their accredited leader. If

anything, the excitement became greater than before. At this point

the vision changed, and I saw the hand once again. It was

outstretched with some white pills on the palm. A small number of

people were arriving to receive one, which they ate. The result showed

on their faces as an inner sense of peace and tranquillity. And then

the two visions merged. Once again I saw people taking the icing

sugar from the duck and jumping about in excitement. The group from

the second vision were approaching, and mingling with the crowd,

warning them, “Don’t eat it! It’s dangerous!” But there was very little

response. Some shouted at them, “Go away, you prophets of doom!

Don’t tell us that YOU have the Spirit of the Lord. Where is your joy?”

Disheartened they eventually wandered away, feeling a dull ache in

the pits of their stomachs.

Later on, when I had made a record of the vision, the Lord spoke to

me, and I wrote down the message, as follows:-

“The hand that formed the bitter pill fashioned also the duck. This

is my work, and by it my name will be magnified.

Twenty centuriesof progress has not changed the nature of man, and neither has it

changed mine, says the Lord. My Son is the Way, the Truth and

the Life. All those who reject the bitter pill of the cross will find

themselves prey to the lie. I will send them strong delusion, and

they will believe it and rejoice in it because their hearts are not set

upon the Way.

They will accept falsehood in a season of careless

security, indulging in spiritual flirtation with powers of darkness

dressed up in acceptable guise.

They longed for sweet things and I gave them sugar, but it was not in tune with my heart, says the

Lord.

And each bite of the duck they take, so grows the beast within.

And each bite of the duck they take, so blind they become to the

truth. And then, when antifaith has done its final work the

beast is revealed to the world, enthroned within the temple of God,

blasphemously parading divine nature.

Mark well my words, says the Lord, there is but one great sign for this world, one marvel, one

miracle of challenge that I will accept, and it is the sign of the

prophet Jonah. And those who take the bitter pill shall find

loneliness, derision and sorrow. And they shall walk the way of their

Master, learning of His sorrows, sharing His suffering, conforming

to His death. But I shall raise them to life, life on a higher plane,

and they shall take my message to the nations. This is my sign,

and this shall be their reward. All other ways, however right they

may appear to man, shall be disallowed in my sight, says the Lord.

And those who eat the duck shall refuse this glory when it is

revealed for it shall be folly to them. Choose therefore whilst it is

still possible, choose the salt and reject the sugar, says the Lord,

for the time is now short”…

The people who ate the pills – These have fed on the true word, and

have seen the nature of the evil. They pray for the others, and

whenever occasion arises, they approach them and warn them, but

usually to no avail. Hence the sweetness in the mouth gave way to

bitterness of soul at the outcome of their endeavours.

The Lord’s hand – Some might be upset when they realise the Lord

was the One who designed the duck. But it must be remembered

that in olden days, after King Saul’s disobedience, the Lord withdrew

His Spirit from him, and gave him an evil spirit instead. In each of

these cases, the Lord takes full responsibility for what happens,

even though Satan was the donor of Saul’s evil spirit, as he is also

the architect of the duck.

Those who tried to warn the people of the dangers they were facing,

only received reviling comments. “Where is your joy?” they asked.

But how can you approach such people with a smile, when your

task is to warn them of danger? They were drunk with the wine of

intoxication, produced by the effects of eating the sugary sweet

words of the false prophet, and enjoying the effects.

The Holy Spirit’s ministry to believers is essentially towards their

re-creation in the Lord’s own image. But in these days, at the latter

end of the twentieth century, vast numbers of believers look to the

Holy Spirit for power, signs and wonders, which instead of crucifying

the flesh, tend to feed it. Oh how easy it is to be captivated by all

the manifestations of supernatural power today.

Many Christians go “conference hopping” in the hope of being present at yet another

occasion of “blessing”, where they can witness all manner of effects,

not just by the preacher and those called to the front, but throughout

the auditorium.

If believers persist in praying to the Holy Spirit for

signs and manifestations, the Holy Spirit cannot answer. It is

contrary to the purpose for which (He) the Spirit has come. But there is

always “another” who “comes in his own name”, and “him you will

hear.”

The crucial decision must be made. Is the flesh being fed, or crucified?

The Lord spoke to my wife some years ago saying, “In these days

treat the miraculous very lightly. Look rather to the LIVES of those

who profess to have spiritual powers.” We have found it a most valuable word.

It is amazing how hard one may become when striving constantly

for “power”. But those who are striving for mastery (lawfully), “walk

in the Spirit and have no confidence in the flesh.” All such are

progressively broken on the Rock which is Christ, and in brokenness

they learn to be gentle, even when acting as salt.

Two final words. First of all, over the years since 1986, when we first

started publishing The Prophetic Telegraph, we have frequently

warned our readers about these growing tendencies within the

charismatic movement. But lest any should think that we doctrinally

reject manifestations of God’s Holy Spirit in these end days, our

testimony is that my wife and I received the baptism of the Spirit in

1967, and have used the gift of speaking in tongues in our private

prayer lives ever since. We have also been God’s instruments in

areas of deliverance ministry, healing, and in receiving visions and

revelations from the Lord.

Normally we should not wish to advertise this fact, but it seems

necessary to say so at this juncture to avoid being misunderstood.

And secondly, over this period of time we have certainly been too

strident and even harsh in our advertisement of the words of warning

given to us. The Lord has graciously revealed these areas to us,

(mainly myself), and where necessary letters of apology have been

dispatched. It is good therefore to reveal this publicly now.

My sincere prayer and desire for all those who are being sucked in to

this present hyped up atmosphere of spiritual worship, is that the

Holy Spirit will bring them through to a stable ground where they

can appreciate the “way of the cross” that Jesus taught.

I have no antagonism towards any of God’s people, no matter what their

persuasion is. If God has saved them through the precious blood of

His own beloved Son, then they are my brothers and sisters in

Christ.

May God teach me how to love, and yet retain integrity

based upon the revelation granted, until the end come. Even so

come, Lord Jesus. – Arthur Eedle. (Sept 1994).

—