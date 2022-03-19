WORLD HAL TURNER 17 MARCH 2022 HITS: 115970

File photo of a Tupolev 214PU of the Special Flight Squadron "Rossiya". In the boxes, screengrabs from ADSBExchange and Flightradar24 (via @GDarkconrad and @vcdgf555)

Social media went on a frenzy when more than a dozen aircraft (tracking online) departed from Moscow and nearby airports heading prevalently to the East. Many of those flights have since returned back to the Russian capital.

At least eight (8) and possibly up to twelve (12) Russian military jets, the kind used to move VIP’s, and others of a type that move supplies, are shuttling out of Moscow to the Ural Mountains . . . which is where Russia’s nuclear Bunkers are located.

The aircraft involved are:

-RuAF Tupolev Tu-204-300 RSD3

-RuAF Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B RSD71

-RuAF A319-115CJ RSD72

-RuAF An-148-100E RSD73

-RuAF Ilyushin Il-96-300PU RSD74

-RuAF Tupolev Tu-214PU RSD78

-RuAF Tupolev Tu-214SR RSD79

-RuAF SuperJet 100-95B RSD80

Here’s what it looks like right now on radar:

This is very similar to the kind of move one might expect to see if Russia was about to launch a nuclear strike. Big shots are being moved away from the Capital city to the safety of nuclear bunkers.

UPDATE 10:41 AM EST —

These aircraft are from Russian Special Detachment (RSD). They are now landing at various destinations in Russia, including Omsk, Ufa, Novosibirsk and Tyumen.

3 of the planes heading east are Command and Control Aircraft.

FWIW, the planes going to Ufa are landing at the exact location if going to the massive underground bunkers nearby.

This is not good.

UPDATE 12:38 PM EST —

A large exodus of private jets out of Moscow towards Dubai this morning too. Looks like the uber-rich Arab oil Billionaires are high-tailing-it out of Moscow too.

UPDATE 2:01 PM EST –

From a source within the Diplomatic corps . . .

For the past three days, Russia has been pulling one of a kind, proprietary, machine dyes and templates, and putting into deep storage, along with items of cultural value.

UPDATE 4:02 PM EST —

KREMLIN: “U.S. USED NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN JAPAN AFTER WORLD WAR II AND HAS NO RIGHT TO PREACH TO US.”

Some are suggesting these can be regular flights

Now some of those Rossiya flights are returning to Moscow or have already arrived.



This behavior happens EVERY DAY. The only thing that has changed is their direction, starting off towards the east, due to air restrictions.



In short, I wouldn't run off to your bunker over this. pic.twitter.com/3QbpQvYfQL — Evergreen Intel (@vcdgf555) March 17, 2022

-First you're talking about data before the whole conflict started, when the Russians could fly diplomatic flights.

-Second all those flights didn't leave Moscow at the same time right? — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) March 17, 2022

No, you know that this does not happen every day and has not happened since the beginning of the conflict and you and I know that just before the invasion of Ukraine there was a similar episode. — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) March 17, 2022

Most peculiar is the behaviour of this plane, one of Putin's six Ilyushin aircraft. It took off later than the others and then spent the whole day flying over northern Siberia, returning to Vnukovo after 11 hrs flight. Note that the transponder was sometimes off. pic.twitter.com/JFG7iHy1gj — Christian Palme (@ChPalme) March 17, 2022