Seize + freeze major banks + brokerage firms

Are you prepared for ATMs to go dark?

2018 Jim Rickards’ video … excerpts

In the book ‘A Cat’s Cradle’, a mad scientist creates a new form of water molecule called Ice-Nine.

When it comes in contact with other water molecules it freezes them at room temperature. One drop of Ice-Nine can freeze the whole ocean, and that’s what elite operatives are about to do … freeze the world economy.

One World Order, One tax, One Money

When the crisis hits they’ll flip the switch freezing the global financial system to give them time to reset the world economy according to their vision: one world order, one taxation, one money not based on $US.

Strange and Disturbing ‘Mourning’ After Ice-Nine Freeze

03:09 mins

More than 189 operatives have slowly wormed their way into leadership positions across the board.

They now sit at or near the head of the IMF, World Bank, even the Federal Reserve. They also control much of what happens at the central banks of China, Russia, India, Brazil, Canada, and Europe.

They’re beyond the reach of government and citizens, and hold the fate of the global financial system in their hands.

As citizens realize they’re being barred from their money riots will erupt. It’s going to get really bad, really quick.

2012-2013 Cypriot Financial Crisis

These entities have been conducting dry runs for years leading up to Ice-Nine.

Pay attention because this is precisely what they’re going to do on a global scale.

In exchange for capital injection the IMF demanded control over the Cypriot banking system. More specifically the IMF froze the entire system , every bank in the country, to ensure IMF demands were met including strict capital controls.

Local ATMs went dark. In some cases branches closed permanently. Citizens could not withdraw cash, they could not transfer funds from one account to the other.

What came next, wealth extraction on a grand scale. The IMF basically stole 6 to 10% of all the cash in Cypriot bank accounts.

To justify this they called it a ‘levy’, the price citizens had to pay for their government’s missteps.

Asset confiscations were done at the balance sheet level with the institutions themselves. They never had to confiscate individual accounts, they froze every account by controlling a handful of the country’s biggest banks.

When the next crisis hits we’re going to see this around the world, and it will be a highly coordinated global attack on the entire system.

2020 Jim Rickards: Economic freeze is here, get gold, silver if you can and get ready

https://www.kitco.com/news/2020-03-18/Jim-Rickards-economic-freeze-is-here-get-gold-silver-if-you-can-and-get-ready.html

The Road to Ruin

My book is not funny at all. I discuss the end of the financial system and the very real possibility of people losing all their savings.

In my book, I take that metaphor of ice-9 and apply it to the financial system. The point I make is that one part of the financial system cannot be shut down in isolation. A contagion beginning in one part spreads to the entire system. That’s because the minute one part shuts down, everybody runs for a different part in a quest to get their money back.

By Jim Rickards. Telephone # listed and promo code no longer work.

https://dailyreckoning.com/ice-nine-plan/

Jim Rickards 2022 Predictions

“ALL Inflation is NOT the same”.

Frozen in Hell

If any stores are open the morning after the reset, accepting cash only, what does that suggest you do soonest possible?

When cash is gone humans will find themselves frozen in electronic hell.

What if access to your money etc. after the reset requires you to get the jab?

Let your voice be heard now, as governments attempt to weave tyranny into new legislation at all levels of government.

https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2022/03/action-of-the-week-canada-senate-bill-s-233-and-house-of-commons-bill-c-223/

https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2022/03/ice-nine-plan-seize-freeze-major-banks-brokerage-firms/

‘Devastating’ decision by Australia’s big four banks impacts 300 suburbs

Bank branch closures are having a “devastating impact” with new data showing almost 459 branches have been shut down in the last few years, while thousands of ATMs were also removed.

Over the last three years, around 3800 ATMs were taken out of circulation, representing more than a third of all existing cash machines in the country.

At the same time, the big four banks — CBA, Westpac, ANZ and NAB — permanently closed the doors of 459 of their branches, according to data obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

NSW was the hardest hit state, losing 140 bank stores during that period. Of those, 20 were shut down in Sydney, and the rest were closed across smaller cities and regional areas in the state.

The shutdowns left nearly 300 NSW suburbs without a branch to visit and 216 suburbs have been left with no way to procure cash after the closure of ATMs in the area.

Victoria didn’t fare much better, losing 120 branches which left thousands with nowhere to go.

“Closures have a devastating impact on local communities,” Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said to news.com.au in a statement.

“Jobs are lost, business is impacted, and another local service disappears.”

One example shows the demise of banks and bank services.

The CBA now has 875 branches compared with 1134 in February 2020 when it trumpeted having Australia’s largest branch network, down from 1192 in February 2019 before the pandemic took hold.

The number of ATMs also fell from 4118 in 2019, to 3597 in 2020. It now says it has more than 2000 ATMs.

______

https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/other-industries/devastating-decision-by-australias-big-four-banks-impacts-300-suburbs/news-story/e25dc588d9c96cd48abe18aab3b80f90

https://thepaypers.com/payments-general/australias-big-four-banks-shut-down-3800-atms–1254892