By J.D. Rucker • Mar. 22, 2022

The New World Order built on the back of war

The “New World Order” (Now called the Great Reset) is always just a conspiracy theory until someone comes out and discusses it. Whether that’s George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, or Barack Obama, all of our previous five presidents other than Donald Trump has invoked the “New World Order” during a speech or public discussion.

Today, Joe Biden joined his fellow globalist presidents in demonstrating his fealty to the globalist elites.

You know we are in an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy” the Commander-in-Chief said, “Not just the economy, the world. It occurs every three or four generations. As one of the top military people said to me in a secure meeting the other day, 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946 and since then we established a liberal world order and that hadn’t happened in a long while. Lot of people dying [now], but nowhere near the chaos. And now’s the time when things are shifting. There’s gonna be a new world order out there, and we’ve gotta lead it. And we’ve gotta unite the rest of the world in doing it.

As The National Pulse noted, it’s not the first time Biden has displayed his globalist membership card:

The statement leans in part on the “fourth turning” or Strauss–Howe generational theory, though in a clumsy fashion. It is not the first time Biden has appealed to such messaging.

In 1992, then Senator Biden wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal entitled “How I Learned to Love the New World Order.” In the article, Biden – who was also the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s European Affairs Subcommittee – said: “Having contained Soviet communism until it dissolved, we need a new strategy of “containment” – based, like NATO, on collective action–but directed against weapons proliferation.”

The article continued, in an appeal to broadening the United Nations and NATO purviews: “Rather than denigrating collective security, we should regularize the kind of multilateral response we assembled for the Gulf War, Why not breathe life Into the U.N. Charter? It envisages a permanent commitment of forces, for use by the Security Council. That means a presumption of collective action–but with a U.S, veto.”

Mr. Biden went on to use the same phrase 11 years later at an Export-Import Bank Conference. He said at the time: “The affirmative task we have now is to actually create a new world order. Because the global order is changing again.”

Today marks the first time he’s invoked The New World order as the installed President of the United States.

Say frosty, folks. Things are getting stranger every day.