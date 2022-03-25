Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to draw up a tentative peace plan to conclude the war according to the Ukraine President’s advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

The deal includes “a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Keiv renounces its ambitions for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and accepts limits on its armed forces”.

Meanwhile Zelenskyy just passed a new law legalizing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in an effort to fund the same war he is allegedly engaging in peace talks about.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explores how Volodymyr Zelenskyy was (s)elected, what’s going on with BTC and its new role in this war and why he doesn’t support either side of this decades old conflict

