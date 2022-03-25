The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has (s)elected himself to be the leader of the Canadian people until at least Oct 25th of 2025 proving that democracy is a sham which needs to be rejected and exposed!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the latest news that the NDP and Liberal parties are teaming up (an agreement) on key issue to ensure Justin’s rule for 3 and a half years to come.

