Fast-Breaking news from Europe Wednesday claims the Vatican Bank has already transferred ten million EUROS to the Russia Central Bank, in order to buy Rubles, to be used to pay for Russian natural gas.

This step by the Vatican goes directly against European Union Sanctions imposed upon Russia over the Ukraine situation.

Will other European nations follow the Vatican lead and do the same?

The world will know in just 48 hours. That’s the deadline imposed by Russia to commence payment for natural gas and oil in Rubles because the EU and the USA cannot be trusted to convey EUROS or Dollars as payment of Russian gas.