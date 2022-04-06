https://battleplan.news/watch?id=624c99b7580ec2525f214ac0

The Ukrainians want the western and others to come over the borders and fight this fight for the Ukrainians, everyone with any understanding should see that could descend very quickly into nuclear strikes if westerners want that then that’s what they’ll get if they force that situation with Russia.

The Ukrainians let the Americans under Obama build all these biolabs for a possible biological warfare attack on Russia in the future.

Western Ukraine have killed many thousands of Russian majority areas in the Ukrainian East in the Donbass, since Zelensky came to power, really I think people are just falling for the Biden distraction of let’s all unite behind him in ever increasing strident opinions against Russia, so Biden and his son Hunter will escape scrutiny by the law for their despotic rule since they took the election by hook or by crook.