by Chris Menahan | Information Liberation

April 3rd 2022, 9:42 am

When Fox News’ Bret Baier asked President Zelensky on Friday about reports of Azov Battalion committing atrocities, Zelensky appeared to brush them off by saying, “They are what they are, they were defending our country.”

Bret Baier asked Zelensky about Azov Battalion’s shooting of Russian POWs.



Zelensky’s answer? “They are what they are.”



Zelensky also claims that some were prosecuted after 2014 and given prison sentences. He doesn’t mention that those convictions were overturned. pic.twitter.com/5m3EOlJhU6

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2022

The Conservative Treehouse reported that Fox News cut the above clip out of the interview they uploaded to YouTube and FoxNews.com:

The question was asked during an interview between Brett Baier and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday evening. However, you will not find this segment on the rebroadcast of the interview at Fox News [Website Here]. They took it out. You will also not find this segment on the Fox News upload of the interview to their YouTube account [See Here]. Again, they took it out. In fact, if someone had not uploaded a livestream copy to Rumble [Direct Link Here], there would be no other evidence the question was even asked, let alone the very flippant answer from Zelenskyy, “They are what they are”; where “they” is the neoNazi Azov battalion that have been merged with the Ukraine regular military.

I’ve read a lot of speculation claiming Azov is just blamed for all the atrocities of the regular Ukrainian military for political purposes by both Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to pass off their military’s war crimes onto Azov and Russia wants to make it seem like their fight is only with Ukraine’s “neo-Nazis.”

Zelensky’s comment suggesting that Azov was just “one of the groups” involved in said atrocities would certainly back that notion up.

Zelensky specifically stated Azov was “incorporated into the military of Ukraine.”

It would be really nice if Fox News would provide some clarity as to why they deleted this clip. Was is a mistranslation? Was it poor editing taking him out context? Did they just not want people to see it because it made Zelensky look bad?

Baier still hasn’t comment on it.

Unfortunately, we have to assume the worst as Fox News has been putting out tons of atrocity propaganda and taking their talking points directly from the Pentagon.

Here is Jennifer Griffin laundering Victoria Nuland talking points on behalf of the Pentagon



She offers no proof to back up these claimspic.twitter.com/dgjf9vxjEX— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 10, 2022

