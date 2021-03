Jon Bowne | Infowars.comMarch 1st 2021, 11:43 am

Billionaire elitist using tech connections to silence dissenting viewpoints

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout spreads across the planet, some countries are banning companies tied in with the billionaire class.

In order to manipulate the bans and vital vaccine injury information, Technocrat Bill Gates is “fact-checking” stories exposing the COVID-19 cash cow.

The elite are controlling the narrative in the name of globalist self interest.

https://api.banned.video/embed/603d18c12c4d1e232a82725e