APRIL 3, 2022 BY NEWS WIRE 3 COMMENTS

Our weekly documentary film curated by the editorial team at 21WIRE.

NOTE: While this documentary does contain some typically shallow US mainstream talking points and foreign policy rhetoric, it nonetheless still has a number of key points which expose the US government and the Obama-Biden administration’s corrupt dealings in Ukraine, and the US-backed false flag shooting at the Maidan demonstrations – all of which laid the foundations for the current war in 2022.

The year is 2019, and America’s Ukraine problem didn’t start with a telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. In fact, it started years before: both nations meddled in each other’s elections and 130 people were killed. After enduring three years of investigations into Trump campaign connections to the Kremlin, author Michael Caputo ties the impeachment to the Russia hoax and introduces important new participants—shady diplomats, corrupt politicians, treacherous murderers, and a billionaire scheming in the background.

hoazIt’s a tale only Michael Caputo could tell: a former aide to candidate Donald Trump whose close ties to the former Soviet Union put him in the crosshairs of federal investigators. The Ukraine Hoax takes you to Ukraine, Georgia, Washington DC, and more—and into a nest of snipers who claim to have murdered innocent protestors on Kyiv’s Maidan Square. It reveals the hidden hand of billionaire George Soros in his bid to destabilized and buy up governments, along with swaths of lucrative markets across Eastern Europe, and his relationship to the disastrous former US puppet leader in Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili.“The Democrats tried to undo President Trump’s 2016 election with Russia investigations and Ukraine impeachment,” Caputo said. “I know the President was right to ask Ukraine’s President for investigations because the Democrats are up to their necks in corruption there.” Watch:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/eXiqa05ecBCM/

Run time: 53 min

Directed by Michael R. Caputo

Production: Surfside Productions (2020)