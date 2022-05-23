by Paul Joseph Watson — May 20th 2022, 11:35 am
New viral threat or overhyped?
The Nigerian CDC is urging its citizens to stop eating ‘bush meat’ (monkeys and rats) in order to help stop the spread of the global monkeypox outbreak.
