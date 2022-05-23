Deception, Diseases, NWO, Switzerland, Uncategorized, Vaccines, WHO The One World Government Finalizes Their Plans in Switzerland as Monkeypox Appears on Cue Date: May 23, 2022Author: lance goodall 1 Comment https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=6288f8c2b2797b15546f4e79 Share this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
Genetically Modified Strain Of Monkeypox Kills 250 Million People In War Game Simulation Prompting New Pandemic Warning
Experts have recently raised concerns about the growing dangers posed by the production of deadly diseases in laboratories, which could be unleashed into the wild either accidentally or deliberately by unscrupulous actors. Meanwhile, a report (read full report below) has warned of a new pandemic warning after 250 million people died of a genetically modified strain of monkeypox in a war game simulation similar to Event-201 conducted just before COVID-19 hit the world.
