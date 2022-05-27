– And Check Out This ‘Freudian Slip’ By The White House Disinformation Cabinet

By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline – Live Free Or Die

As one ANP reader after another pointed out in our story comment sections following the May 24th ‘event’ in Uvalde, Texas, something stinks to high heaven surrounding this latest ‘mass shooting’.

With Joe Biden wasting no time at all to ‘weaponize‘ the shooting in his latest call for ‘common sense gun laws’ in America (and you’ve got to check out the ‘Freudian slip’ made in Biden’s talk to America following the shooting as we’ll examine in the next section below ), as ANP readers pointed out in their comments, this one has ‘false flag to disarm Americans‘ written all over it.

And just check it out. As this May 3rd of 2018 story at KENS5 pointed out, it appears they knew ALL about this kid’s goals of carrying out a mass shooting, even pegging a future Uvalde, Texas school shooting to the year 2022! Giving the ‘deep state‘ 4 full years to further train him and indoctrinate him, there’s little doubt he was ‘groomed‘ by ‘professionals‘ to carry out his carnage.

And while, of course, they didn’t name the ‘future school shooter‘ in that 2018 story because he was still a minor, so at the moment this story is being written, we still can’t be sure it’s the same person, it gave us all sorts of hints of what was to come.

From the 2018 story before we continue: (Remember this is reported in 2018)

Two Uvalde teens were recently arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Murder after officers said they foiled a mass-shooting plot the pair had schemed.

A press release obtained by KENS 5 thoroughly chronicles events leading up to an investigation performed by the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

In the press release, Uvalde Chief of Police Daniel Rodriguez said that a Morales Junior High School student,14, and a former Morales student, 13, had specifically targeted numerous students in what they described as a plan to perform a “mass casualty event against the school.”

Authorities said the students were motivated in large part by the Columbine shootings: “The investigation revealed that the students were infatuated with the Columbine High School shootings and identified themselves to the shooters.

The investigation uncovered that the students even referred to themselves using the Columbine shooter’s names.”

Investigators also believe the students were planning to hold the attacks years from now during their senior year, on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting. However, one of the students began to convince the other that they should move the attacks up to this year.

“One of the students had numerous writings and drawings which depicted weapons capable of causing mass destruction. He wrote about being “God-like” and killing police and other persons. He had an academic analysis of one of the Columbine shooter’s journals,” the release stated.

According to the release, the teens were also planning on detonating IED’s before killing students from a list ‘ranked by priority.’

After that, the release states the pair were going to kill at random before eventually turning the guns on themselves.

“Any kids that had talked bad about them or said anything they did not like, basically, they said they were going to go and kill them,” one student said. You just felt unsafe. And teachers have been bringing it to our attention that you can’t be saying those things anymore. We can’t do that. It is wrong.”

“It was scary. We hear it everywhere else, but you don’t expect for it to happen in your town,” one parent said. “I am glad they were able to control the situation before anything does happen. And that they actually did something about it. Sometimes you think they’re just going to hear it, and say it won’t happen and dust it under the rug, and they actually did something.”

Both students were reportedly evaluated by mental health services (ANP: Making them perfect MKUltra candidates!) on April 19, when the investigation led officials to the pair. The older of the two was released on April 23 into his mother’s care.

On April 25, the pair were taken into custody again, and this time arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Uvalde CISD issued a statement on Thursday:

Our school district is committed to the safety and education of all our students and we want to clearly communicate about safety issues when they arise. One of our Morales Junior High students was experiencing a crisis.

Upon rendering aid and support, the student revealed a future plan to conduct a school shooting in the year of 2022.

So, this kid had 4 years to be groomed by ‘professionals‘ on how to carry out such a mass shooting, the ‘deep state/CIA‘ clearly knew all about him but still, on his 18th birthday, dirt poor Salvador purchased two guns, which many people are wondering about: how did he get the money to purchase them, body armor and a new truck?

No doubt that ANP readers were on this thing immediately and no doubt, we’re witnessing a ‘deep state controlled OP’ as seen in the remainder of this story below.

So check this little tidbit out. While I generally avoid listening to Joe Biden speaking as if it was ‘the plague‘, I forced myself Tuesday night to listen to his address to the nation and besides all of his incoherent babbling, I was drawn to the words on the teleprompter as seen in the photograph above.

With the words on the screen flashing up right before Biden spoke them, so anybody watching that particular live youtube video knew exactly what he was going to say next, I was taken aback by the words the teleprompter flashed about the Sandy Hook shooting as seen in the image above.

With Biden claiming “It’s been 340- — 3,448 days — 10 years since I stood up at a high school in Connecticut — a grade school in Connecticut, where another gunman massacred 26 people, including 20 first graders, at Sandy Hook Elementary School”, check out the screenshot I took of that live talk above, with the words on the screen then saying of Sandy Hook: the “ GOVERNMENT MASSACRED of 26 people, including 20 first graders.”

Could you do us all a huge favor and repeat that, Joe!

And while the current White House video on youtube has been edited to take out ‘government‘ and replace that word with ‘gunman‘, why did it originally state ‘GOVERNMENT MASSACRED of 26 people‘ unless something extremely dark and dangerous is going on? We can only imagine they won’t be too happy that some people caught their HUGE mistake and what can only be a major ‘Freudian slip‘ by the White House. Though somehow, it sounded through his babbling remarks that Biden actually did say ‘gunman’ instead of ‘government’.

And with the FBI reporting that under Joe Biden and Democrats, mass shootings went up a whopping 52% just the latest sign of America’s descent into madness under Biden, and PJ Media reporting that NO ‘gun control measures‘ would have stopped the Uvalde event, we’ve got to take another look at Operation Northwoods as well as the repeal of the Smith Mundt by Barack Obama, WHICH ALLOWS government propaganda to be used against and upon the American people.

With that repeal ALLOWING the US Government to carry out ‘false flag events‘ to further their gun control narrative, check out the Instagram page of the shooter and his user name, “The Biggest Opp”, to see ‘the big picture’. As we’d warned here on ANP just over a week ago on May 25th following the ‘Buffalo event’, we all needed to be on the lookout for more and more false flag/MKUltra shootings in the coming weeks with Americans and the US Constitution being ‘set up for the kill‘ by the radical left.

So with the US government not only allowed to lie to the American people blatantly, and Operation Northwoods giving us ABSOLUTE PROOF that ‘government‘ had no qualms what-so-ever MURDERING Americans, blaming those attacks upon others when it helps them to complete their satanic agenda, if you get the feeling that things are about to GO HOT in a HUGE way in 2022, you’re not the only one. We pray that we are wrong.

Yet as Tucker Carlson recently warned as heard in the 1st two videos below, there is something extremely wrong with America in 2022 with Democrats happy to use this shooting to advance their political agendas at a time when tyranny is closing in, and tyranny IS that ‘agenda‘.

And with one Florida state Rep recently stating very blunt US Constitutional truth when Randy Fine said ‘Try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place,’ let us all join in prayer for peace in America in the days ahead, with another Civil War in America just about the very last thing this country needs, short of Americans living under full scale tyranny.

