In the aftermath of mass shootings, a lot of attention is devoted to the shooter’s motives. The exploration of “why” usually erases societal roles by focusing primarily on individual “causes” like mental illness, or American conservatives’ ongoing love affair with military-grade weapons.

Instead, following Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the focus should be on another group entirely: law enforcement.

Natural News) Reports have emerged to suggest that police officers in Uvalde, Tex., where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos is said to have shot up an elementary school, stood around outside and did nothing to try to stop him while parents and witnesses urged the officers to go inside and take action.

One woman could be heard screaming “Go in there! Go in there!” at officers while they stood stationary outside Robb Elementary School, allowing the tragedy to take place without any attempt at intervention, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The gunman, who reportedly lived with his drug-addicted mother and had numerous encounters with police, barricaded himself in a classroom for 40 minutes, we are told, before murdering 19 students and two teachers.

One father who says he lost a daughter in all the carnage considered charging inside the facility himself, without weapons, since police officers who did have weapons refused to do so.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” Javier Cazares said. “More could have been done.”

When Cazares rushed to the school upon hearing the news, he was shocked to see officers standing idly by instead of doing their job. His daughter Jacklyn was reported as one of the victims who was killed inside the school.

“They were unprepared,” Cazares told the media.

Since police officers could not “contain” Ramos in the classroom, they apparently just gave up trying?

At the time when the shooter first approached the school, he is said to have “encountered” a school district security officer. Two Uvalde police officers did try to go in after him opening fire, though they were left wounded as a result.

“It wasn’t until 40 minutes to an hour after the shooting began that a tactical team shot and killed him on the scene,” reports The Post Millennial.

In defense of law enforcement’s refusal to intervene, Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw alleges that officers were working to “contain (the shooter) in the classroom.”

“The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” he says. “They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.” The problem is that classroom was full of students and a teacher.

After getting a staff member with a key to open up the door of the classroom where Ramos was hiding out, Border Patrol agents were eventually able to get inside and neutralize the situation. The circumstances surrounding this are also strange, however, as a spokesperson from the agency chose to speak anonymously to the AP.

Witness Juan Caranza, 24, who was at the scene as the crime was occurring, says he saw Ramos crash his vehicle and run into the school with an AR-15. Caranza says that they (sic. there) were “more of them,” referring to law enforcement, and “just one of him,” referring to Ramos.

Caranza told the media that he believes police officers should have done more to diffuse the situation, or at least try to do so. Instead, they just meandered about outside the school while the tragedy unfolded.

Why they chose to do this, allowing Ramos almost a full hour to have his way with his victims, remains unknown. Were they told to stand down and not try to stop the tragedy? And if so, why? Is this yet another false flag incident that was allowed to happen as part of the deep state’s gun grab agenda?

