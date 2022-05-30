GOD HAS DIRECTED ME TO CALL FOR A DAY OF FASTING AND REPENTANCE THIS COMING JUNE 1ST STARTING AT MIDINIGHT….
In whatever time zone you are in this will be a day of national repentance and personal repentance for the people of God to call upon God to pour out his spirit upon his people, as in the book of acts with the release of the miraculous and supernatural gifting and pouring out of the holy spirit for the equipping of the saints in order to be able to stand and take back the ground,that we who are the redeemed of the Lord have yielded to the devil.
The promise of God’s word being when the enemy comes in like a flood -the spirit of the Lord raises up a standard against it!—
What to pray–
1.) – Come against the plan to shut down the country and issue fuel, and food rationing cards!
2.) – To go house to house to seize all conservatives and gun owners ,and Christians under the guise of being terrorists
3) – Pray against the executive orders which are already being written according to background intel sources–”for the safety of our good citizens who must endure while we go house to house searching for all the hidden terrorists”
that would be the complete and approved words for the beginning of the latest biden evil plan, which is otherwise known as “the abstract for the 2022 martial law executive order which will begin to roll out with the national ID card and begins food and fuel rationing june 15th”….
Unless god intervenes and that is what we are calling upon him to do:
Heavenly Father we ask in Jesus name that you foil and bring to naught all the plans for the destruction of your people in JESUS name — Lord God of Heaven just as Haman sought the destruction of all your people in the Old Testament and Queen Esther went before the king with Hamans plot-—so we come before you in prayer & fasting and supplication to make war against the luciferian plans to destroy your people in jesus name !lord god of heaven pour out youre spirit upon your people we pray and destroy the plans of the evil ones,for the destruction of your people,and all the american citizens who they seek to murder,as they have already made known boasting prior to and after the election-let god arise and our enemies be scattered in name above all names king jesus!
Editor’s Note: I read about Esther this morning. So for anyone skeptical about this post and urgent prayer alert, this is an important call to the people of the USA
Here is another call to fast, but from a less fearful angle. I’d like to share an important upcoming fast. 2 Chronicles 7:14 14if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.
All of us know these are perilous times, the world seems to be shaking to its foundations, the United States is being torn apart. This time of repentance could be critical for the overturn of Roe v. Wade as well. Pray as you feel led to pray. Share with any praying people you know. It is time to repent.
As a nation we have forsaken God, we have shed innocent blood, we have committed sexual immorality, and we are greedy. All on a massive national scale that can bring national destruction without repentance. But God says throughout the Scripture, “if you return to me, I will return to you.”
Allan Parker
President
The Justice Foundation
WHAT A three day, seventy-two hour fast. This is a full Esther fast (dry fast). No eating or drinking.
WHY If My People, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
God’s Holy People must unite together fasting, and in prayer, lamenting before the Lord, knowing the judgement at hand. We must be united together before the Lord. It is a broken and contrite heart that is pleasing unto God. It is no longer lip service or a flippant apology…we must be fully broken before the Lord in this hour.
This is not about denomination, size of ministry, or background. Now is the time where years of ministry, worship, study and serving come together: It is time to fast united together.
WHERE Your home or local gathering or church group. This will be done individually in your home/church/or planned gathering.
WHEN 01 June sundown – 04 June sundown.
DETAILS A schedule of the live podcasts/speakers will be posted a couple of days before the fast begins. Please check here for updates https://www.holynation.world/ .
PRAYER POINTS
Pray in full personal repentance to the Lord.
Pray for world and national repentance.
Pray for the protection, provision, and for God’s plan to be fulfilled in your personal life and family.
Pray for boldness to stand – and speak – in this hour of judgement.
Pray for the protection of those fighting against evil and standing for truth.
Pray for the unity of the body of Christ
Pray for revival.
ENDS
Sunset June 4 – local time to your location
Have communion together.
If for any reason the internet is disrupted or communication is not available, regardless for any reason: THE FAST WILL TAKE PLACE. In other words, even if there is a blackout, follow the schedule!
Please email us of your participation and location to include in the world map! Email to: WorldFastPentecost2022@gmail.com