Texas School Shooting: A Timeline of Events

Mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place over about 90 minutes

The timeline of events from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has changed dramatically from the initial statements made by authorities there. The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, killed 19 students and two teachers in the attack, which unfolded over about 90 minutes Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.

This timeline is based on a news conference Friday by the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steven McCraw.