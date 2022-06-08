Tuesday, June 07, 2022 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) Academic researcher and author JR Nyquist has conducted a bombshell interview with “Mr. Wang” from LUDE Media — the same group that acquired a secret audio recording from high-level CCP / PLA military leaders in Southern China — that reveals China and Russia are teaming up to eliminate the United States and occupy North America.

Today’s podcast (below) discusses the details of this plan. The transcript of the full interview between Nyquist and LUDE Media (Mr. Wang is the direct interviewee) is available at the JRnyquist.blog website.

The summary of that interview is stated here, from the website: (emphasis ours)

According to Mr. Wang, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is financing Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, he says, Russia’s best forces are not being used in Ukraine. They have been deployed in the Far East, prepared for action against America.

According to Lude media sources, China will try to use nuclear blackmail and unrestricted warfare to collapse the United States while forcing Taiwan, Japan and South Korea under Chinese control. Failing this, China and Russia will launch a full-scale war against the United States. The Russian and Chinese fleets will be united – not in the same ocean – but by attacking the same continent, North America. The Russians will attack through the Arctic, the Chinese through the Pacific.

According to Mr. Wang, the lockdowns in China have been used to hide the deployment of mobile ICBMs and other weapons. Streets have been cleared and highways closed for this purpose. To avoid satellite detection, missile convoys have been disguised as medical or COVID convoys. Lude Media has reported that Russia and China have an agreement to invade and occupy North America, dividing the territory between them.

According to details from the interview:

China is funding Russia’s war in Ukraine. (This alone is a huge shocker.)

China used the fake covid lockdowns to clear the streets in order to efficiently move military assets through major Chinese cities in preparation for the attacks on the USA / loading ships with military gear, etc.

Military equipment is disguised as covid response equipment such as ambulances or public health vehicles.

The PLA is using civilian communications frequencies rather than military frequencies in order to throw off America’s military surveillance capabilities.

China plans to blockade Taiwan rather than invading it at first. The blockage will prevent Taiwan from receiving supplies of food, fuel, medicine and military assistance. Taiwan will later surrender after the USA is defeated, according to the CCP’s plan.

Once Taiwan is blockaded, China will use “unrestricted warfare” and “nuclear blackmail” to try to isolate the United States while attempting to control the political spheres of Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, asserting control over their exports and thereby denying such exports to the United States. This move, if successful, would collapse the US economy virtually overnight. The supply chain of spare parts, electronic components and consumer goods would immediately vanish.

“Unrestricted warfare” includes cyber attacks, financial attacks such as denouncing the dollar and selling off all US Treasury debt, biological weapons attacks, information warfare attacks and even EMP attacks to disable the US power grid.

Russia’s best military troops have not been deployed in Ukraine but are being positioned for war against the United States and Canada. This means Russia has reserved its most capable troops for the real war with the USA.

Russia has not yet used its most powerful weapons in Ukraine, which could be deployed against the United States: 1) Its nuclear capable submarine fleet, and 2) ICBMs such as the Sarmat-II system which delivers 10-15 MIRVs (re-entry nuclear vehicles) and can evade anti-ICBM capabilities by the USA.

China is manufacturing weapons for Russia in a factory that is claimed to be “a subdivision of Norinco Company” (China North Industries Corporation). This is another way in which China’s economic might is powering Russia’s military efforts.

Watch my interview with Dr. Yan and JY Nyquist from two weeks ago to learn more background information about China’s plans to attack America:

Importantly, China expects to absorb a retaliatory nuclear strike from the US military after China unleashes its attack against the USA. Chinese leaders reportedly don’t care if they lose millions or even tens of millions of civilians in such attacks. They are already calculating this into their plan.

We learned from the audio that was previously released that China expects civil unrest in many of its cities and plans to use PLA special forces military troops to immediately put down protesters in areas such as the Guangdong province.

My analysis: China’s “nuclear blackmail” could involve China launching a nuclear missile that strikes an unpopulated area of America — such as a desert area of Nevada or New Mexico — or perhaps setting off a nuke in the Pacific Ocean off the West Coast as a demonstration of its nuclear capabilities. In the interview, it is revealed that China plans to use tactical nuclear weapons to take out US Navy assets such as aircraft carriers and destroyers / battle groups.

The continental United States will be attacked from the North, South, East and West

Combined with previous sources and intel we’ve received, we now know how the attack against the continental United States will be waged:

From the North: Russian and Chinese troops cross from Canada into Washington and other northern states. (Canada will quickly surrender to Russia or China thanks to traitorous Trudeau.)

From the South: Chinese troops working with drug cartels invade US southern states along human smuggling routes.

From the West: Chinese troops bombard National Guard bases in California with offshore artillery or tactical nuclear weapons, then carry out a beach landing and seize the ports, after which larger ships dock and unload battle equipment for the full-scale war.

From the East: Russia detonates its Poseidon underwater drones, unleashing a tidal wave of radioactive water that will inundate the entire East Coast, taking out Naval infrastructure in Norfolk, rendering Washington D.C. uninhabitable and wrecking Wall Street and New York City, among other places. It’s also not a good day to live in Miami.

As all this is happening:

China will cut off all exports to the United States from Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and China itself. America’s economy and industry will instantly collapse.

China will attack America with cyber warfare, kamikaze drones launched from Mexico and attacks on the power grid infrastructure.

China will activate its embedded civilians who are already inside the CDC, FDA, universities, corporations and government bodies, and they will initiate mass sabotage operations to bring America down.

Other Chinese agents will activate across the country, arming up with mortars, ground-to-air missiles and firearms, then targeting and taking out infrastructure such as refineries, power substations, police stations, military bases, airports and sea ports.

Russia will likely launch EMP weapons to plunge Western Europe into a 19th century existence, then Russia will rapidly move westward into NATO countries, conquering them with its highly efficient ground war capabilities.

Remember that Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused the USA to ship the vast majority of its anti-tank weapons, Stinger missiles and other equipment to Ukraine, leaving the continental United States highly vulnerable. This was all by design. Russia’s war against Ukraine is effectively a grand, global “fixing operation” to occupy America’s limited military resources in Europe while China prepares to invade from the Pacific.

Americans are oblivious, and leaders are clueless about what’s coming

If China and Russia make good on this plan, America is finished. The once great American empire will fall within weeks, and Chinese troops will quickly threaten most of the western half of the United States.

The USA will find itself in a guerilla war against occupying Chinese and Russian troops, with all global supply chains completely cut off and the domestic population facing mass starvation, economic collapse and treason from within as state and federal government officials finally reveal they’ve been working for the CCP all along (nearly all Democrats in power are agents of the CCP, including the traitor Joe Biden).

The dollar will almost instantly collapse, and all the life savings of all Americans will go to zero. Pensions will cease to function, social security will vanish and the stock market will experience such a bloodbath that trading will be suspended indefinitely. Wall Street may never resume operations again.

Tens of millions of Americans will be slaughtered or starve to death in the first six months of this new war, and the disarmed libtard cities and states will be easily conquered, with mass executions of their inhabitants carried out by occupying foreign troops. (Obama will be cheering the entire time, since this has been his plan all along.)

All the lunatic Leftists who have been begging for communism will get exactly what they asked for, it turns out.

Expect mass resistance, however, as Chinese troops encounter more conservative, heavily armed areas such as Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and rural areas of Colorado, Montana and New Mexico. If China makes it to Texas, they will likely be stopped there by heavily armed Texans who are fighting for their very lives and homeland. (The same goes for Idaho and even rural Washington, for that matter.)

China ultimately needs to conquer America’s breadbasket in order to seize the farmlands and produce food for its expanding empire. But holding the Midwest may prove to be an impossible task, given the widespread ownership of AR-15s, 50 cal Barrett rifles, and long-range hunting rifles that are widely dispersed throughout the region. This is why Joe Biden and the treasonous Democrats are making a last ditch effort to take the guns away from the American people, just before China’s invasion. They want America to be disarmed so it can be more easily conquered.

Prepare for America to be a battleground. And for those waiting around for Trump to “win” in 2024 and then make everything right, you’re living in a delusional dream world. Unless the CCP is stopped soon, there will be no elections in 2024. There won’t even be a United States of America as it exists today.

To save America, Joe Biden and all the criminal, treasonous Democrats who rigged the elections must be arrested and removed from power immediately. Arrest all the treasonous Pentagon generals who deliberately made America vulnerable. Shut down the criminal FBI and restore constitutional law in America. Then we might have a chance.

I cover all this and much more in today’s Situation Update podcast via Brighteon.com:

