BY ISABEL VAN BRUGEN ON 6/7/22 AT 4:23 AM EDT

Russian state TV personality Vladimir Solovyov has warned that if NATO keeps supporting Ukraine in President Vladimir Putin’s war, there will be a “massive nuclear strike” that will see only “mutants” survive.

The Kremlin and senior Russian officials have said Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine even as rhetoric around their possible use has been growing.

Solovyov, who has close ties with Putin and has been called “Putin’s voice,” was speaking on Russia-1, and was referring to individual member states of NATO sending weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Since Putin launched what he calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, individual NATO countries have sent weapons to Kyiv, including hi-tech arms, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, as well as medical supplies and equipment.

The military alliance as a whole however has not sent troops or weapons to the war-torn country.

In this picture taken on December 25, 2013 Russian President Vladimir Putin poses with TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow. Solovyov has warned that if NATO keeps supporting Ukraine in President Vladimir Putin’s war, there will be a “massive nuclear strike” that will see only “mutants” survive.MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Solovyov said that the world is “descending into bloody pages of world history.”

He said: “If everything keeps progressing the way it is, only a couple of mutants in Lake Baikal will survive. The rest will be destroyed in a massive nuclear strike.”

Lake Baikal is an enormous lake and one of the world’s deepest, located in the mountainous Russian region of Siberia, north of the Mongolian border.

“Everything is moving in that direction, regardless of what either side wants,” Solovyov added.

“Because if NATO decides they can place whatever they want at our borders, they’ll be sending more and more of American weapons to Ukraine, Ukraine will fire and end up hitting one of our nuclear power plants, and here we go.”

Solovyov said the “process” then will “quickly become uncontrollable.”

“Everyone will get more than they asked for. Bang! And there’s nothing left,” he warned.

In April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chaired a meeting of allied foreign ministers in Brussels, and told reporters afterwards that there was a clear message that allies “should do more, and are ready to do more, to provide more equipment, and they realize and recognize the urgency.”

The Kremlin has ruled out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Alexey Zaitsev was cited by state news agency Tass last month as saying that Russia had no intention of using nuclear arms in the Ukraine war.

“The scenarios of our potential use of nuclear weapons are clearly prescribed in Russian doctrinal documents,” Zaitsev said. “Russia firmly abides by the principle that there can be no victors in a nuclear war.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov have also said that Russian will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.