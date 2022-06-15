111

Jesus said to His disciples, “It is inevitable that stumbling blocks will come, but woe to the one through whom they come! 2 It would be better for him to have a millstone hung around his neck and to be thrown into the sea than to cause one of these little ones to stumble. — Luke 17:1,2

ALANA MASTRANGELO

14 Jun 2022

3:16

Cities around the United States held parades and other events over the weekend to celebrate Pride Month.

Bizarre displays and antics from attendees have since appeared on social media, with a few videos showing that children were present. Here are several disturbing moments from the latest round of Pride parades.

In one viral video from the weekend, two Pride parade attendees explained that they knew they were gay at age 10, adding, “but I wasn’t, like, clear on my gender.”

“I think I was around 10 when I started questioning if I was bi, and then since then it was kind of, like, a slippery slope, because I was like, ‘Am I bi? Omni? Lesbian?’ and now recently I’ve been, like, ‘Am I pan?’ But then I, like, I think now I’m starting to realize that I’m queer,” one explained.

Watch Below:

“It was around 10 that I started questioning if I was bi. Since then it was a slippery slope – am I bi, omni, lesbian? Now recently I’m like, am I pan? Now I’m starting to realize I’m queer” Pray for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/sQV8vdXOgv — Anon News (@AnonNews14) June 12, 2022

“But yeah, it started around 10,” the Pride parade attendee continued. “It wasn’t, like, fully formed, but I guess, like, that’s when I realized, ‘Wait, that’s a possibility?’”

After being asked what she identifies as, the attendee said, “I am genderqueer trans-masc, and queer,” explaining that “trans-masc is, like, people under the non-binary umbrella identifying, like, or presenting masc [masculine].”

“I’m trans, and my sexuality is unlabeled. I use he/him pronouns,” the second attendee added.

“And I use he/they pronouns,” the other chimed in.

In another clip, one woman admitted that she did not know what she identified as, stating, “I don’t know. Gender-neutral or gender fluid. I think that’s what they said, I don’t know. I’m confused.”

Other images from the weekend showed that children were in attendance at Pride-themed events.

I regret to inform you that yesterday’s drag show at the Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin farmer’s market wasn’t as family-friendly as advertised. pic.twitter.com/oeNLxthPIT — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 13, 2022

One video showed an adult encouraging a little girl to wave at men dressed in women’s clothing while other men walked by, clad in rainbow-colored speedos with tight bulges on display.

Watch Below:

GROOMER ALERT: A mother encourages a little girl to wave at men with bulging genitals and drag queens like it’s a Disneyland Parade here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/NxDEAmfK5q — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

Another video shows a drag queen standing on an eggplant emoji float, proclaiming — with young children present — “We have genitals and lube.”

Watch Below:

DEPRAVITY: A drag queen standing on an egg plant emoji with dancers with bulging genitals says “WE HAVE GENITALS AND LUBE” to little children in the crowd | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/YWAkjXkxM6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

In another video, a toddler can be seen standing at a Pride parade while half-naked men clad in BDSM bondage walk by whipping each other.

Watch Below:

One video appears to show an adult forcing her reluctant child to watch the Pride parade.

Watch Below:

INSANE: A mother stands by in excitement as her TODDLER is exposed to half naked men WHIPPING each other in BDSM and doggy play attire here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/oFi9TYDSxE — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

Another video shows a drag queen lip-syncing while walking with a child on stage.

Watch Below:

"Drag Performer" Mona Liza Million perform on stage with a child at Coeur d'Alene's "Pride in the Park" pic.twitter.com/wPBDaEiiaj — Henrik Palmgren 🇸🇪 🐗 (@Henrik_Palmgren) June 12, 2022

Additional video clips show that children were present at a drag show featuring several men disrobing and suggestively dancing on stage.

Watch Below:

KIDS DRAG SHOW: A clearly “all ages” Drag Show was put on with Drag Dancers twerking and discarding clothing in the presence of scared and confused looking children here at Pride LA in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/08YryTchTp — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

The L.A. Pride music festival on Saturday was described as an “all-ages” event, according to a report by Los Angeles Daily News.

Pop star Christina Aguilera was seen wearing a green, bejeweled phallus, with which she repeatedly stroked during her performance at the all-ages event on Saturday night.