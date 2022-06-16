Infowars.com

June 15th 2022, 1:54 pm

Pelosi praised men dressed as women for exercising First Amendment.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) demonstrated how far left the Democrat party has gone with an appearance on Rupaul’s “Drag Race.”

In a clip from the VH1 show, the top Democrat, 82, joined drag queens on the runway where she praised the men dressed as women for exercising the First Amendment.

“It’s my honor to be here,” Pelosi, whose net worth is estimated to be well over $100 million, told the drag queens. “Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about.”

“With the midterm elections coming up, it is very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard,” she added, revealing the true intentions behind the stunt.

Pelosi was also praised by one of the drag queens for her “sarcastic shady clap,” a meme invented by the House Speaker during Trump’s State of the Union in 2019. Pelosi later told reporters the clap “wasn’t sarcastic.”

Perhaps the shameless appearance is an attempt by the House Speaker to distract attention away from the DUI arrest of her husband Paul Pelosi, whose mugshot recently went viral on social media.

Pelosi’s stunt comes as the Biden administration will host a massive reception Wednesday inviting hundreds of LGBTQ representatives to the White House in recognition of Pride Month.

https://api.banned.video/embed/62aa1a31ad8c13221d33a6c2

Activists Peacefully Disrupt Grooming Session, Pedophiles Run Away

Romans

21 For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human being and birds and animals and reptiles.

24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator —who is forever praised. Amen.

26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.

28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. 29 They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, 30 slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; 31 they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy .

32 Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.

Video: Local Heroes Drive Vile Drag Queen From Library Story Hour

FeaturedHidden Message Discovered In Background Of Viral TikTok Video