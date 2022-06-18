by Kelen McBreen Infowars

June 15th 2022, 1:49 pm

Ukrainian president knew to cover for his buddies in the US government

A document released by Russian news outlet Izvestia on Tuesday reportedly shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the destruction of all documents related to the nation’s biolabs being run in collaboration with the Hunter Biden-connected firm Metabiota.

https://t.me/izvestia/93121

Independent journalist Clandestine posted a translated version of the document to his Substack page and provided a detailed explanation of why the Ukrainian government paper is so important.

Clandestine’s Newsletter

The document, dated February 24, 2022, was issued on the very first day of Russia’s military advancement into Ukraine.

The letter stated, “The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine in connection with the conduct of martial law in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 in accordance with the decree of the President of Ukraine organized the devastating destruction of personal files of servicemen, employees and staff of the State Institution ‘Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine,’ Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institue. I.I. Mechnikov of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine,’ Zhytomyr Regional and Laboratory Centers of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine,’ which worked together with scientists Metabiota Inc., Battelle.”

As American media covered the invasion on that day, a report from NBC‘s “Today Show” appears to have accidentally aired footage of documents being burned.

Reporter Erin McLaughlin told viewers the military intelligence headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine was hit by a missile while video showed military men tossing full plastic garbage bags onto a burning heap of materials.

The smoke rising from the facility was coming from the burn pile and not from a missile strike as the footage shows the building was not hit.

Germany’s DW News pointed out the strange footage on the day of the Russian invasion.

Uniformed men were seen burning documents outside the Ukrainian defense ministry intelligence headquarters in Kyiv.



Ukraine said some of its military command centers have been hit by Russian strikes, but this building appeared to be intact. pic.twitter.com/qvfBqTiHvm — DW News (@dwnews) February 24, 2022

On the same day the invasion began, Infowars reported on a theory that Russia was targeting the U.S.-run biolabs in Ukraine during the military operation.

In early March, Infowars covered a similar claim by the Russian government where the nation’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed employees at Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine urgently destroyed hazardous pathogens being experimented on at the facilities.

“To prevent the disclosure of facts of violations by the United States and Ukraine of Article 1 of the Biological Weapons Convention, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health sent instructions to all biological laboratories to urgently eliminate stored stocks of dangerous pathogens,” he explained at the time.

The fact that Zelensky ordered the destruction of Metabiota-related documents on the day of the Russian advance on the country proves he was aware of the nefarious aspects of the research and that he knew the Russians were interested in the labs.

For months now, Infowars has covered Russia’s allegations of U.S.-run biolabs in Ukraine and the involvement of individuals such as Hunter Biden, Klaus Schwab and George Soros.

While the White House and mainstream media claim the U.S.-funded biolab network in Ukraine is “nonexistent,” the Pentagon admitted last week it has been involved in 46 “laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites” in Ukraine over the last twenty years.

As more information regarding the American biolab network in Ukraine continues to surface, Russia is again publicly calling for the U.S. to cooperate with an investigation into the facilities.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for America to abide by the UN’s Biological Weapons Treaty and to allow transparency regarding their biological activities in Ukraine.

“We call on our American colleagues to show professionalism and, instead of propaganda information stuffing, urgently get involved in substantive meaningful work to rectify the situation related to their military biological activities in the countries of the former USSR,” she said this week.

President Biden certainly has some explaining to do.

For example, how were Hunter Biden and the DOD able to begin research on Covid-19 in Ukraine a full three months before the virus outbreak was made public?

Time will tell if the corrupt United Nations will hold America responsible or even engage in a fair investigation at all.