Frank Bergman slaytimes June 16, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing fire after it emerged that he and other federal government vaccine regulators have received millions of dollars in “royalties” from pharmaceutical companies that produce COVID-19 shots.

During a fiery confrontation at a Senate hearing on Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Fauci about the payments he’s received while working for the federal government.

Paul also demanded answers from Fauci on the influence these payments have over vaccines being approved by the federal government for public use.

Paul confronted Fauci during the hearing on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stunning exchange in the Senate took place over teleconference due to Fauci testing positive for the virus on Wednesday.

“Dr. Fauci, the government recommends everybody take a booster over age five,” Paul began.

“Are you aware of any studies that show a reduction in hospitalization or death for children who take a booster?”

“Right now?” Fauci asked.

“There’s not enough data that has been accumulated, Senator Paul, to indicate that that’s the case.

“I believe that the recommendation that was made was based on the assumption that if you look at the morbidity and mortality of children within each of the age groups, you know, 0 to 5, 5 to 11…”

“So there are no studies, and Americans should all know this,” Paul replied.

“There are no studies on children showing a reduction in hospitalization or death with taking a booster.

“The only studies that were permitted, the only studies that were presented were antibody studies.

“So they say, ‘if we give you a booster, you make antibodies.’

“Now a lot of scientists would question whether or not that’s proof of efficacy of a vaccine.

“If I give you 10, or if I give a patient 10 mRNA vaccines, and they make protein each time, or they make antibody each time, is that proof that we should give 10 boosters, Dr. Fauci?”

“No,” Fauci responded. “I think that is somewhat of an absurd exaggeration.”

“Well, that is the proof that you use, your committees use,” Paul replied.

“That that’s the only proof you have to tell children to take boosters that they make antibodies.

“So it’s not an absurdity you’re already yet like five boosters for people.

“You’ve had, you know, two or three boosters. It’s like, where is the proof?”

“Now, I think there is probably some indication for older folks that have some risk factors,” Paul continued.

“For younger folks, there’s not. But here’s the other thing.

“There are some risk factors for the vaccine.

“So, the risk of myocarditis with a second dose for adolescent boys, 12 to 24, is about 80 in a million.

“This is both from the CDC and from the Israeli study.”

“It’s also in the VAERS study, remarkably similar for boys, much higher from boys than girls and much higher than the background,” Paul went on.

“The background’s about two per million. So there is risk and there are risk.”

“And you’re telling everybody in America just blindly go out there because we made antibodies,” Paul noted.

“So it is not an absurd corollary to say, if you have 10, in fact, you probably make antibodies.

If you get a hundred boosters, alright, that’s not science, that’s conjecture, and we should not be making public policy on it.”

“So, Senator Paul, if I might respond to that we just heard in his opening statement ranking member Burr, talk about his staff who went to Israel,” Fauci commented.

“And if you look at the data from Israel, the boosts, both the third shot boost and the fourth shot boost was associated with a clear cut clinical effect, mostly in elderly people, but also as they gathered more data, even in people in the forties and the fifties. So there is clinical data.”

“But not in children,” Paul noted.

“Well, see, here’s the thing, you’re not willing to be honest with the American people,” Senator Paul went on.

“So, for example, 75% of kids have had the disease.

“Why is the CDC not including this in the data?”

“You can ask the question, you can do laboratory tests to find out who’s had it and who hasn’t had the disease,” Paul added.

“What is the incidence of hospitalization and death for children who have been infected with COVID subsequently going to the hospital or dying?

“What is the possibility, if your kid has had COVID, which is 75% of the country’s had COVID, what is the chance that my child’s going to the hospital or dying?”

“If you look at the number of deaths in pediatrics, Senator, you can see that there are more deaths in people who have had it, of people have had the disease,” Fauci remarked.

“Senator, we also know from other studies that the optimal degree of protection… is to get vaccinated after infection.

“And in fact, showing reinfection in the era of Omicron and the sublineages that vaccination…”

“But you can’t answer the question I ask,” Paul said, cutting off Fauci.

“The question I ask is how many kids are dying and how many kids are going to the hospital who’ve already had COVID.

“The answer may be zero, but you’re not even giving us the data because you have so much wanted to protect everybody from all the data, because we’re not smart enough to look at the data.”

“When you released data earlier, when the CDC released the data, they left out the category of 18 to 49 on whether or not there was a health benefit for adults 18 to 49,” Paul added.

“Why was it left out? When critics finally complained, it was finally included because there was no health benefit from taking a booster between the 18 to 49 in the CDC study.”

“Another question for you,” Paul went on.

“The NIH continues to refuse to voluntarily divulge the names of scientists who receive royalties and from which companies over the period of time from 2010 to 2016, 27,000 royalty payments were paid to 1800 NIH employees.

“We know that. Not because you told us, but because we forced you to tell us through the Freedom of Information Act.

“Over 193 million was given to these… 1800 employees,” Paul said.

“Can you tell me that you have not received a royalty from any entity that you ever oversaw the distribution of money in research grants?”

Senator Rand Paul: 'Have you or anyone on the vaccine approval committee received money from the people who make the Covid vaccines.'



Dr. Anthony Fauci: "Sound bite number 1. Are you gonna let me answer the question?" pic.twitter.com/EG82md6OmT — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) June 16, 2022

“Well, first of all, let’s talk about royalty,” Fauci rebutted.

“No, that’s the question,” Senator Paul insisted.

“Have you ever overseen, have you ever received a royalty payment from a company that you later oversaw money going to that company?”

“You know, I don’t know as a fact, but I doubt it,” Fauci responded.

“I would be happy…”

“Well, here’s the thing is why don’t you let us know?” Paul replied.

“Why don’t you reveal… how much you’ve gotten and from what entities, the NIH refuses.

“Look we asked them. We asked them the NIH.

“We asked them whether or not who got it and how much they refuse to tell us they sent it redacted.”

“Here’s what I want to know. It’s not just about you, everybody on the vaccine committee, have any of them ever received money from the people who make vaccines?” Paul asked.

“Can you tell me that? Can you tell me if anybody on the vaccine approval committees ever receive any money from people?”

“Soundbite, number one. Are you going to let me answer a question?” Fauci objected.

“Okay. So let me give you some information.”

“First of all, according to the regulations, people who receive royalties are not required to divulge them, even on their financial statement, according to the Bayh-Dole act,” Fauci said.

“So let me give you some example from 2015 to 2020, I, the only royalties I have, was my lab and I made a monoclonal antibody for use in vitro reagent that had nothing to do with patients.

“And during that period of time, my royalties ranged from $21 a year to $700 a year.

“And the average per year was $191 and 46 cents.”

“It’s all redacted and you can’t get any information on the 1800 scientists,” Paul concluded before he was cut off by the chair.