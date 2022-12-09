Dec 8, 2022

Rachel Chandler, a professional photographer and modeling agent, was reportedly involved in the casting process for Balenciaga. Chandler is being scrutinized online for her alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The speculation comes amid the scandal surrounding Balenciaga’s recent controversial ad. The luxury fashion house landed in hot water for its gift collection campaign that featured children posing with plush bear purses wearing outfits based on themes of b*ndage.

The company also faced backlash over its Spring 2023 campaign ad that consisted of a photo featuring printouts of a 2008 Supreme Court ruling on child p*rnography.

These disturbing images of François-Henri Pinault’s – CEO of Balenciaga’s parent company – auction site selling child sex mannequins with erect penises, vaginas, and anuses instead of mouths or noses just tells you we haven’t found the bottom of the evil rabbit hole.

Amid the ongoing controversy, British influencer Oli London has claimed that the brand deliberately designed the campaign and is “deeply involved in child abuse and exploitation.” London has been quite vocal in condemning Balenciaga’s campaign.

London has also asked their followers to research about Balenciaga’s association with Rachel Chandler. They further opened up about a theory on the latter’s alleged connection to Epstein while speaking to GBN Live:

“In 2016, one of the people who recruited all of the models for Balenciaga’s runway show was a woman called Rachel Chandler who has been on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. She has even posted the picture on Instagram of CCTV footage back in 2013, bragging about being on an island.”

Rachel Chandler link to Balenciaga

They further added:

“If you look at her modeling agency every single one of the models looks like a trafficking victim. You can see they’ve got very dark circles under the eye and people need to research that.”

While Chandler is the co-founder of the Midland modeling agency, which lists Balenciaga as one of its clients, there is no official account of the former’s connection to Epstein.

Chandler previously went viral over an old photo with former US president Bill Clinton. Several conspiracy theorists claimed the photo was allegedly taken on Epstein’s private plane while on their way to the latter’s infamous island.

Who remembers Rachel Chandler? Think #Epstein Island…..



Coincidence that she also recruited models for #Balenciaga?



I don’t believe in coincidence. #grooming pic.twitter.com/1FpcccuS3O — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) November 27, 2022

However, no official confirmation about the photograph’s actual location has been made available to the public.

Rachel Chandler’s modeling agency represents renowned clients

Rachel Chandler is a professional photographer and modeling agent from Los Angeles. She reportedly moved to New York to study History of Art at Gallatin School and eventually started interning for arts organizations and photographers, including Patrick Demarchelier.

According to her official bio, Chandler provides an “intimate portrayal of the social and creative scene in which she works, lives and operates in” through her work. She reportedly began serving as a photographer for Purple Diary after meeting editor Olivier Zahm through mutual friends.

She has also been a contributing photographer for Industrie online and Vogue. Chandler also founded the New York-based Midland Agency with Walter Pearce in September 2016.

The modeling agency focuses on casting and management and represents a large group of models. Some of their clients include brands like Gucci, Marni, Fenty, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Zara, Gap, Comme Des Garcons, Telfar, and Jason Wu.

Twitter shares theories about Rachel Chandler’s alleged Epstein connection

Netizens are sharing conspiracy theories about Rachel Chandler’s Epstein link amid the Balenciaga scandal. Picture via Twitter

Balenciaga continues to face outrage on social media over its latest controversial ad campaign featuring children. Photographer Rachel Chandler’s association with the brand and alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein has also gone viral online.

In an old interview with Vice’s i-D Magazine, Chandler claimed that she helped curate the lineup for Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvsalia’s fall/winter 2016 Balenciaga show.

“The casting director was a friend of a friend and he needed help,” she said at the time. “I suggested a few people for them and they ended up taking all of my suggestions! So I thought, ‘Ok, I must be good at this.’”

Chandler was later identified in a photo where she was seen posing with Bill Clinton inside an airplane.

According to fact-checking site Snopes, the picture first surfaced online in 2006. It was originally shared with a caption that suggested Clinton was posing with a 19-year-old college student inside billionaire venture capitalist Ron Burkle’s private plane.

Several years later, conspiracy theorists claimed that Clinton and Chandler’s photo was from Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private plane. As the theory has resurfaced online amid Balenciaga’s ad campaign controversy, several social media users have taken to Twitter to share their theories about Chandler.

Rachel Chandler , Balenciaga and Epstein Island … 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KmpAnC56oI — J@mie (@JamieRRomero) November 27, 2022

You want to see how deep and dark Balenciaga’s abuse of kids goes?



Research RACHEL CHANDLER



She is a model agent, provides a lot of models for brand. All models in her agency look like Trafficking Victims. She was on Epstein Island she even posted CCTV pic from Island pic.twitter.com/P3eBM5BlMz — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 26, 2022

If they think Balenciaga is bad:

Wait until they hear about Rachel Chandler, Les Wexner and the modeling industry's deep ties to Epstein Island. pic.twitter.com/ubjxhCwC06 — @realjasonmelton (@realjasonmelton) November 25, 2022

"I had a feeling there would be a Rachel Chandler-Balenciaga connection and there it is!👆🏻The models at Balenciaga and Midland, a “modeling & casting agency” founded by Chandler, look abused and like real trafficking victims!"



-L.K. pic.twitter.com/kSZv8YBCE8 — DOUG IS MY GOV (@MagaMastriano) November 24, 2022

The photography agency behind the Valenciaga shoot is run by Rachel Chandler a Jeffrey Epstein assistant. You've seen her photo taken on Epstein's Lolita Express with Bill Clinton. https://t.co/vdudyPErcP pic.twitter.com/IpgYIrc2Ju — AndyM28 (@m28_andy) November 25, 2022

While theories continue to pour in online, it is to be noted that Rachel Chandler has never been involved in any legal proceedings related to Epstein, who was convicted of child trafficking. Reports suggest that Chandler has also never been charged with any crime herself.

Although Clinton reportedly flew in Epstein’s private plane in the past, his spokesperson has previously denied that his photo with Rachel Chandler was taken inside Lolita Express. The latter has also never publicly confirmed or denied rumors about the photograph. [SportsKeeda]

