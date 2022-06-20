Climate engineering operations are cutting off the flow of moisture to the US West, how much longer can Californians last without rain?

Geoengineered skies. Photo credit: Alberto Ibanez

Primary reservoirs are about to run dry, Lake Shasta in Northern California is a case in point. Though there is very little water left in the lake and record wildfires are burning in regions surrounding Lake Shasta, the boat launching and recreating continues unabated. No matter how devastating and dire environmental degradation has become, there are many who are willing to ignore biosphere collapse in order to keep their personal pursuit of pleasure going till the last possible moment.

Can the masses be awakened in time? Is anyone taking notice?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

The day of climate engineering exposure draws ever nearer as such operations become all but impossible to hide any longer in plain sight. Now more than ever we need to keep our stride in the battle to raise awareness. Share credible data from a credible source, we must make every day count.