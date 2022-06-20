Canada, Debt, Economy, Government, Politics Canada: The Most Indebted Nation Date: June 20, 2022Author: lance goodall 1 Comment Share this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
canadians don’t run their government. they follow the crown corp. just like the us doesn’t run the government. it’s the (((men))) behind the curtain! and we can turn it around when we turn back to God. 2 Chronicles 7:14 f My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.