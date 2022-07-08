by Adan Salazar Infowars

July 6th 2022, 5:13 pm

One of the four outer pillars of the monument was reduced to rubble early Wednesday morning. As most are aware the stones were hit by an explosion on Wednesday.

Monument long considered to be edifice to globalist depopulation and world government agenda.

Update: 5:20 PM CT – New footage shows demolition crews leveling the Georgia Guidestones the same day an explosion partially destroyed the monument.

The remainder of the Georgia Guidestones are being demolished following the mysterious explosion, that destroyed one of the pillars earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/SQGilANDDU — Swani Files (@SwaniFiles) July 6, 2022

NOW – Georgia Guidestones are now completely leveled.pic.twitter.com/E8DNaOjdwu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 6, 2022

“For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted Wednesday.

(3/3) For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/hrpqN2Sphr — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

WATCH – Alex Jones Helps To Level Georgia Guidestones

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also released surveillance camera video of the explosion, and footage of a suspect leaving the area in a silver sedan, assumed to be a getaway vehicle.

(1/3) The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones. pic.twitter.com/Vo3RyjDxdN — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

(2/3) The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8YNmEML9fW — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

Update: 4:40PM CT – Footage has emerged purporting to show the moment the Georgia Guidestones monument was partially destroyed via an explosive device.

Video appearing to come from a surveillance camera on the site shows an explosion occurring at the monument on July 6, 2022, at 4:03AM.

A PORTAL TO SWALLOW THE NWO?—They restart CERN and hours later the GEORGIA GUIDESTONES explode. pic.twitter.com/586egjoJqH — Alice Liu (@chunkmusic) July 6, 2022

Witnesses who live less than a mile away from the monument told WYFF4 they “heard and felt an explosion at about 4 a.m.”

“One person posted on social media that they heard a boom that shook the house around 4 a.m,” reports WYFF4.