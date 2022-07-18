60,000 TONS OF FROZEN FOOD DESTROYED DUE TO SUSPICIOUS MULTIPLE FREEZER FAILURES IN BILLINGS AND LAUREL MONTANA ,SAMS CLUB/COSTCO/WALMART:THERES NO BACK STOCK AVAILABLE TO REPLENISH WHAT SOEVER

Steve,



I know you’ll get this info out to the people who will listen.



Today around 4pm I recieved a call from my source at the Billings Regional Landfill that Sam’s Club was unloading now their 3rd roll off truck full of frozen foods.

The full load dumped and destroyed was roughly 40-50k TONS of frozen food. This was all being monitored for full destruction at the landfill.

Apperently their main Freezer went out over night due to a Freon leak and the exhaust vent was pumping hot air in. This was also confirmed by another source who works for an answering service here in town that takes the repair company calls.



Roughly 30 minutes later i get a text from the same Call Service source stating they recieved a repair call for Costco because their big meat cooler had been down for an unknown amount of time and they were also loading up product to dispose of. Im waiting to hear back from a contact at Costco to see how much was lost.



Then around 6pm I get a call from a friend who has inside info on the walmart in Laurel, MT (only 12 minites outside billings city limits) saying they also had a freezer fail and we loading up 20k+ tons of “spoiled food” into roll off trucks to destroy.



Then around 6:45pm my landfill source got a call about a fire on the trash pile (the same pile all the food was sent to). This fire was burning hot and black. We have been watching them put it out for almost 2 hours now.



“Now do you think any of this food will be replenished’? Do you think they will be sending more food to the biggest city in Montana? My guess is not. If they do it will be nowhere near the amount to recover the loss.

SQ-PICTURE OF LAND FILL FIRE HAS BEEN SENT TO ME AND WILL UPDATE!

MEN IN SUITS OVERSEEING DESTRUCTION OF FOOD -BOTH ON SITES AND AT DUMP!

Jul 17, 2022