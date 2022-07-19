WORLD HAL TURNER 18 JULY 2022 HITS: 31525

Kiev Ukriane

The United States Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, has increased its Alert status and is now publicly advising all Americans to get out of Ukraine IMMEDIATELY. All Embassy functions will be transferred to Lviv, in western Ukraine.

This seems to coincide with a report issued yesterday (Subscribers Only!) which outlined that an ULTIMATUM had been given to Kiev by Moscow.

UPDATE 12:51 PM EDT — Concerning the “ULTIMATUM” reported above,Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed Kiev is REFUSING to negotiate at all with Russia.

This also seems to coincide with intelligence reports saying Ukraine plans to use new HIMARS MLRS to attack Crimea.

Crimea is Russian territory now. Russia has previously stated that if U.S. long range weapons are used against “Russian territory” then Russia will declare the US an active combatant, and will take military action.

The US says that Crimea is “Ukrainian territory” and so the Ukrainians can use HIMARS against it.

Over the weekend, former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev publicly spoke about possible Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, and said: “If something like this happens, Judgment Day will happen to all of them”

Overnight, the Russian Navy began moving several ships OUT of Crimea to their port at Novorossiysk. The Russian Black Sea fleet pulled anchor and left Sevastopol, for the Kuban. Clearly they suspect a missile attack on the port facilities. If this should happen, many observers think there will be war.

“FORCE MAJEURE”

This morning, Russian energy giant Gazprom declared force majeure on gas supplies to at least one major EU customer RETROACTIVE TO JUNE.

According to a document from inside the company, Gazprom tells a large client it cannot fulfil its supply obligations due to “extraordinary” circumstances outside its control.

REUTERS News Agency now reports that its sources are saying that the letter was referring to supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The letter makes clear that GAZPROM cannot supply __any__ natural gas via Nord Stream One pipeline, until further notice.

The route is currently undergoing planned annual maintenance which is due to be completed on Thursday, however many in Germany fear that the flow will not be resumed. Given today’s declaration of a “force majeure” it now appears certain that natural gas flows WILL NOT RESUME.

Without the flow of Russian natural gas, Germany and other European nations had to begin drawing-down on stored natural gas reserves in their countries as of July 11. Those reserves are finite, and will run out. Various countries in Europe have various amounts of gas in storage, but none of them have more than a few months worth.

As natural gas runs out, there won’t be gas to power the steam boilers in gas-fired electric generating plants. No boilers means no steam. IF there is no steam, that means nothing to turn the turbines.

No turbines means no electricity.

UPDATE 2:05 PM EDT — With regard to GAZPROM’s declaring a “force Majeure” this is now explicitly CONFIRMED. The company has thus decided to void itself from all contractual obligations. Gas will stop flowing to Germany through Nord Stream 1 indefinitely.

So right now, July 18, 2022, many differing issues are all coming to a head at about the same time. If Ukraine attacks Crimea using U.S.-supplied HIMARS, then Russia may declare the US an active combatant and use military force against the US.

If Russia refuses to restore natural gas flows to Europe, then Europe will run out of natural gas, and its economy will utterly stop.

If Europe’s economy stops, then two weeks later, the US economy stops.

These are things that cause nations to go to actual war.

In that regard, Russia announced today it will be holding NUCLEAR ATTACK CIVILIAN EVACUATION DRILLS so its citizens can become accustomed to where they have to be in such a situation.

That story is HERE.

US Nuclear Bombs Under Deployment Order

PREMIUM CONTENT:

This section of the article is only available for Subscribers who support this web site with $1 a week billed either Quarterly ($13) or monthly ($5).