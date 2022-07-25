Infowars.com

July 23rd 2022, 11:38 am

“I think we overplayed the vaccines,” says former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she wasn’t surprised Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci contracted COVID despite being double-vaccinated and double boosted, because she always “knew” the shots wouldn’t prevent infection.

And because of that, Birx said Friday on Fox News, only the new Pfizer treatment called Paxlovid “is going to save you now.”

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization,” Birx told “Your World” host Neil Cavuto.

Former White House Covid Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx to Neil: "50% of the people who died from the omicron surge were older, vaccinated. So that's why I'm saying even if you're vaccinated and boosted, if you're unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and paxolovid." pic.twitter.com/1oB62gFdCJ — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) July 22, 2022

Birx also confessed that at least half the deaths from the Omicron variant came from “older, vaccinated” individuals.

“Let’s be very clear, 50% of the people who died from the omicron surge were older, vaccinated,” Birx admitted.

But Birx still insisted that people over 70 should take the COVID vaccine despite its apparent ineffectiveness.

“But once we get through this wave, during the lull, you should get vaccinated, because we do believe it will protect you, particularly if you are over 70,” she said.

Birx’s candid remarks come days after it was revealed in her new book “Silent Invasion” that she “devised” a “strategic sleight-of-hand” to manipulate COVID data and quietly alter CDC guidance without authorization.

“This wasn’t the only bit of subterfuge I had to engage in,” she wrote.

“Eight months into the pandemic, many at both the White House and the CDC still refused to see that silent spread played a prominent role in viral spread and that it started with social gatherings, especially among the younger adults,” she explained, adding that she and then CDC Director Robert Redfield “agreed to quietly rewrite the guidance and post it to the CDC website.”

“We would not seek approval. Because we were both quite busy, it might take a week or two, but we were committed to subverting the dangerous message that limiting testing was the right thing to do,” she wrote.

Why are the so-called “experts” now suddenly owning up to their deceptive tactics to push the COVID scamdemic?

https://api.banned.video/embed/62dab57a6170eb1ef80dfe47

