July 23rd 2022, 3:21 pm

The World Economic Forum’s controlled demolition of the West known as the Great Reset now coming to fruition in Canada.

The Canadian government is moving ahead on the World Economic Forum-inspired plan to reduce nitrogen emissions from fertilizer use in the name of fighting climate change.

Following a meeting of federal and provincial officials on Friday, the Alberta and Saskatchewan Ministers of Agriculture expressed “profound disappointment” over Trudeau’s decision to attempt to reduce nitrogen emissions from fertilizer.

“We’re really concerned with this arbitrary goal,” Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit said. “The Trudeau government has apparently moved on from their attack on the oil and gas industry and set their sights on Saskatchewan farmers.”

“This has been the most expensive crop anyone has put in, following a very difficult year on the prairies,” Alberta Minister of Agriculture Nate Horner said. “The world is looking for Canada to increase production and be a solution to global food shortages. The Federal government needs to display that they understand this. They owe it to our producers.”

Ontario’s Lisa Thompson said after the meeting, “Provinces were disappointed by the lack of flexibility and consultation regarding the federal target.”

However, some Canadian officials insist farmers will “embrace” the climate change policy.

From the Toronto Sun:

Federal minister Marie-Claude Bibeau called the government’s target ambitious but claims it’s one that farmers will embrace.

“I’m meeting with many farmers in the field. I know how much they care for the environment and how much they invest in new practices and new technologies to reduce their emissions as much as possible,” Bibeau said . “The idea is to produce the most sustainable food in the world.”

Farm groups, like the Western Canadian Wheat Growers , have said the federal plan will reduce crop output, reduce income for farm families and increase food prices in Canadian grocery stores.

The Canadian government is planning to implement a 30% reduction in nitrogen emissions by 2030, the same proposal as the Dutch government that has resulted in ongoing mass protests by Dutch farmers.

In response, the Canadian farmers are beginning to mobilize to support Dutch farmers and protest of Canada’s upcoming Great Reset scheme.

Here in Ottawa to cover the nationwide protest in support of the Dutch Farmers.



For more : https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/zVl6Qd6Bp8 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022

BREAKING: Canadian Farmers and Truckers are convoying in support of the Dutch Uprising!pic.twitter.com/wkddXUxbGs — Nitrogen Ally Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 23, 2022

Here outside of Ottawa where Canadians are protesting in support of the Dutch farmers. They are gathered before starting their convoy.



See our coverage today at https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/tSTjlcV0hD — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022

The convoy of Canadian protesters, who are out supporting the Dutch Uprising and opposing Trudeau's Starvation Policy were pulled over on the highway. Look at how huge this is!pic.twitter.com/KJyugEe01J — Nitrogen Ally Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 23, 2022

Brantford and Niagara Convoys in support of the Dutch farmer in Hamilton – from Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9qDRhYnu4f — Rowan 🇳🇱 (@canmericanized) July 23, 2022

The convoy was finally able to arrive to Ottawa despite the multiple police blockades and the police interference.



FULL REPORT COMING SOON@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/eGV6hglUCj — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022

About 150 vehicles are preparing to convoy into the Edmonton, AB legislature grounds from west of the city in a show of solidarity with the Dutch farmers fighting against crushing nitrogen targets. https://t.co/9mX4ViG6tt pic.twitter.com/4RKsq8u33N — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 23, 2022

If the Dutch farmer protest is any indication, the mass resistance brewing in Canada should yield a similar show of defiance against the globalist-captured Canadian government.