Paxlovid is thought to suppress immune response meaning body can’t fight off a new infection

Joe Biden has been re-infected with COVID after taking an anti-viral drug that leaves patients running a 40 per cent risk of flare-up of the virus shortly afterwards.

Taking Paxlovid leaves COVID sufferers in danger of testing positive for the virus again very quickly after clearing their initial infection.

When Paxlovid came to market in December 2021, studies from Pfizer indicated that only 1-2 percent of patients who took the drug tested positive for Covid again shortly after finishing their dosage.

But other experts say the rapid reinfection rate is closer to 40 per cent, and that Paxlovid can cause this issue by suppressing patients’ immune systems too early, meaning their own bodies are unable to get a handle on COVID.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a prominent cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University Hospital tweeted: ‘I think this was predictable.’

He continued: ‘The prior data suggesting ‘rebound’ Paxlovid positivity in the low single digits is outdates and with BA.5 is likely 20-40% or even higher.’

In a memo released by the White House, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said that the president will continue to isolate, just like he did when he first tested positive on July 21.

Dr. O’Connor also said that the president would not be prescribed Paxlovid again. The president’s doctor earlier noted that it was likely that the president was infected with the BA.5 variant.

President Joe Biden pictured on July 28, two days after he first tested negative for Covid-19 following his initial diagnosis

According to Pfizer, 40,000 Paxlovid prescriptions are being written every day

In June, a Mayo Clinic study showed that five percent of adults who had taken the drug tested positive again for Covid within 30 days, according to the New York Times.

The majority of those who experienced rebound symptoms occur within two to eight days.

Some experts have said that the current treatment cycle of taking three pills twice a day for five days is too short a time period to clear Covid from the patient’s body.

The conclusion of the Mayo Clinic study was that extending the time period of the course of Paxlovid was unnecessary.

The authors of the study conceded in their findings that immunocompromised people were unrepresented in the study.

Also in June, the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, experienced rebound Covid-19. In his case, he did take a second round of Paxlovid.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, has denied that the Paxlovid rebound numbers are nearly 50 percent.

The doctor maintained that the actual percentage of reinfections is ‘in the single digits.’

Dr. Jha said: ‘When people have rebound, they don’t end up in the hospital. They don’t end up particularly sick.’

He added: ‘Paxlovid is working really well at preventing serious illness, rebound or no rebound, and that’s why he was offered it. And that’s why the president took it.’

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, one of CNN’s medical analysts, said that Biden’s reinfection was ‘predictable’

Just this week, Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant that makes Paxlovid, posted huge second-quarter sales growth with revenues around $27.7 billion.

That’s up from $18 billion that was reported in the second quarter of 2021.

The global sales of Paxlovid alone were $8.1 billion.

Around 40,000 Paxlovid prescriptions are being handed out on a daily basis, similar to the amount of oxycodone prescriptions that are filled every day.

Speaking to the Atlantic, Bob Wachter, the chair of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, said that deciding whether or not give Paxlovid to certain patients is a ‘massively complicated three-dimensional chess game.’

Wachter also said: ‘I can barely decide whether want it, and I do this for a living.’

While Dr. David Boulware of the University of Minnesota told the magazine that he wants Pfizer to release more in depth study data.

He said that the data released so far by Pfizer ‘suggest that there’s really minimal to no benefit, most likely, for the vast majority of people.’

The president first tested positive on July 21 and then tested negative on July 26.

Biden continued to test negative on the following Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He made his first public address on Wednesday following his initial diagnosis the previous week.

